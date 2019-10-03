Novelion Therapeutics Inc. (NVLN) and Akero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) Comparing side by side

Both Novelion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NVLN) and Akero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novelion Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 11.54M -5.68 0.00 Akero Therapeutics Inc. 24 0.00 8.81M -3.22 0.00

In table 1 we can see Novelion Therapeutics Inc. and Akero Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Novelion Therapeutics Inc. and Akero Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novelion Therapeutics Inc. 1,569,854,441.57% 133.4% -31.8% Akero Therapeutics Inc. 36,540,854.42% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Novelion Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.2 and a Quick Ratio of 0.2. Competitively, Akero Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 29.4 and has 29.4 Quick Ratio. Akero Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Novelion Therapeutics Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 55.2% of Novelion Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 48.5% of Akero Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 0.1% of Novelion Therapeutics Inc. shares. Competitively, Akero Therapeutics Inc. has 17.8% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Novelion Therapeutics Inc. -7.13% -18.75% -48% -30.33% -81.32% -22.62% Akero Therapeutics Inc. 5.86% 27.17% 0% 0% 0% 32.1%

For the past year Novelion Therapeutics Inc. has -22.62% weaker performance while Akero Therapeutics Inc. has 32.1% stronger performance.

Summary

Akero Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Novelion Therapeutics Inc.

Novelion Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of therapies for individuals living with rare diseases. Its product portfolio includes MYALEPT (metreleptin), a recombinant analogue of human leptin, indicated as an adjunct to diet as replacement therapy to treat the complications of leptin deficiency in patients with congenital or acquired generalized lipodystrophy; and lomitapide hard capsule for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia in adults under the brand names of JUXTAPID and LOJUXTA. The companyÂ’s orphan drug-designated product candidate is zuretinol acetate, an oral synthetic retinoid, in late stage development for the treatment of inherited retinal disease caused by underlying mutations in retinal pigment epithelium protein 65 and lecithin: retinol acyltransferase genes. The company was formerly known as QLT Inc. and changed its name to Novelion Therapeutics Inc. in November 2016. Novelion Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.