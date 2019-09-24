Novavax (NVAX) Stock “Buy” Rating Kept at Citi; The Price Objective is Set to $15.0000; Shorts at Turquoise Hill Resources LTD. Ordinary Shares (TRQ) Lowered By 27.31%

Turquoise Hill Resources LTD. Ordinary Shares (NYSE:TRQ) had a decrease of 27.31% in short interest. TRQ’s SI was 10.00M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 27.31% from 13.76 million shares previously. With 5.24 million avg volume, 2 days are for Turquoise Hill Resources LTD. Ordinary Shares (NYSE:TRQ)’s short sellers to cover TRQ’s short positions. The stock increased 4.92% or $0.0228 during the last trading session, reaching $0.4864. About 3.50M shares traded. Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ) has declined 78.82% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 78.82% the S&P500. Some Historical TRQ News: 15/03/2018 – TURQUOISE HILL RESOURCES – CAPEX FOR 2018 ON A CASH-BASIS ARE EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $1.1 BLN TO $1.2 BLN FOR UNDERGROUND DEVELOPMENT; 03/05/2018 – TURQUOISE HILL REVIEWED MATTERS RAISED BY SAILINGSTONE; 08/03/2018 – Turquoise Hill Rises for 10 Days: Longest Streak Since IPO; 29/05/2018 – Turquoise Hill announces retirement of CEO; 08/05/2018 – Turquoise Hill Resources 1Q EPS 4c; 08/05/2018 – TURQUOISE HILL RESOURCES LTD QTRLY SHR $0.04; 15/03/2018 – TURQUOISE HILL RESOURCES LTD – OPERATING CASH COSTS FOR 2018 ARE EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $700 MLN; 08/05/2018 – Turquoise Hill announces results of voting for directors; 28/03/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors, Turquoise Hill Resources, FactSet; 13/03/2018 – TURQUOISE HILL-REQUEST RELATES TO INVESTIGATION ABOUT “POSSIBLE ABUSE OF POWER” BY OFFICIALS DURING NEGOTIATION OF 2009 OYU TOLGOI INVESTMENT AGREEMENT

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) had its stock rating noted as “Buy” by analysts at Citi. Citi currently has a $15.0000 target price on the $151.67 million market cap company or 136.59% upside potential. This was disclosed in a report on Tuesday morning.

Analysts await Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $-0.88 EPS, up 63.33% or $1.52 from last year’s $-2.4 per share. After $-1.69 actual EPS reported by Novavax, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -47.93% EPS growth.

More notable recent Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Are Options Traders Betting on a Big Move in Novavax (NVAX) Stock? – Nasdaq” on September 17, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Novavax to Present at the Ladenburg Thalmann 2019 Healthcare Conference – GlobeNewswire” published on September 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Novavax: Rising From The Depths – Seeking Alpha” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “More bad news for Novavaxâ€™s RSV vaccine, this time in Europe – Washington Business Journal” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Zacks.com featured highlights include: Novavax, The Cooper Companies, Veeco Instruments and Maxar Technologies – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

The stock decreased 3.21% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $6.34. About 487,755 shares traded. Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) has declined 81.74% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 81.74% the S&P500. Some Historical NVAX News: 07/03/2018 Novavax to Host Conference Call and Webcast to Provide Corporate Update and Report of Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2017 Financia; 14/03/2018 – NOVAVAX INC – JOHN J. TRIZZINO APPOINTED CHIEF BUSINESS OFFICER AND CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 14/03/2018 – NOVAVAX – TRIZZINO HAS BEEN SERVING AS SVP, COMMERCIAL OPERATIONS, SINCE 2014; 14/03/2018 – Novavax: John J. Trizzino Promoted to CFO, Chief Business Officer Roles; 09/05/2018 – Novavax 1Q Loss $46.4M; 02/04/2018 – Novavax to Present Clinical Data on RSV F and NanoFlu™ Vaccines at World Vaccine Congress; 19/04/2018 – DJ Novavax Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NVAX); 11/04/2018 – NOVAVAX OFFERING PRICES AT $1.65/SHR; 14/03/2018 – Novavax 4Q Loss $57.1M; 07/05/2018 – NOVAVAX SEES TOPLINE EFFICACY DATA IN 1Q OF 2019

Novavax, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of recombinant nanoparticle vaccines and adjuvants. The company has market cap of $151.67 million. The firm develops respiratory syncytial virus fusion protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate for infants via maternal immunization in Phase III development stage; older adults in Phase II development stage; and children six months to five years of age in Phase I development stage. It currently has negative earnings. It also develops Ebola GP vaccine in Phase 1 clinical trial; preclinical programs for Zika virus; and seasonal influenza and a combination respiratory vaccine candidate, as well as other infectious disease vaccine candidates.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.02 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.86, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 99 investors sold Novavax, Inc. shares while 1 reduced holdings. 2 funds opened positions while 0 raised stakes. 11,553 shares or 99.99% less from 140.32 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 252 were accumulated by Meeder Asset Mngmt. Huntington Fincl Bank owns 1 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 11,300 were reported by Avenir Corp.

Since May 13, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $5,850 activity. $5,850 worth of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) was bought by Glenn Gregory M on Monday, May 13.

More notable recent Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd (TRQ) – Yahoo Finance” on June 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Really Think About Turquoise Hill Resources (TRQ) – Yahoo Finance” published on April 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Mongolia mine woes prompt Turquoise Hill Q2 loss – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Turquoise Hill Revisited – Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ) – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “See what the IHS Markit Score report has to say about Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 16, 2019.