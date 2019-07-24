Novavax Inc. (NVAX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Zogenix Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX)

Both Novavax Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) and Zogenix Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novavax Inc. 17 3.80 N/A -0.47 0.00 Zogenix Inc. 44 0.00 N/A -3.26 0.00

In table 1 we can see Novavax Inc. and Zogenix Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Novavax Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) and Zogenix Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novavax Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Zogenix Inc. 0.00% -35% -27%

Analyst Ratings

Novavax Inc. and Zogenix Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Novavax Inc. 0 1 4 2.80 Zogenix Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

Novavax Inc.’s consensus price target is $1.35, while its potential downside is -70.84%. On the other hand, Zogenix Inc.’s potential upside is 28.60% and its consensus price target is $62.5. The results provided earlier shows that Zogenix Inc. appears more favorable than Novavax Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Novavax Inc. and Zogenix Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 34.42% and 0% respectively. Insiders held 0.95% of Novavax Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.3% of Zogenix Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Novavax Inc. -16.54% -38.94% -84.8% -81.31% -80.21% -81.82% Zogenix Inc. -1.86% -1.76% -21.46% -8.02% -2.14% 2.8%

For the past year Novavax Inc. has -81.82% weaker performance while Zogenix Inc. has 2.8% stronger performance.

Summary

Zogenix Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Novavax Inc.

Novavax, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of recombinant nanoparticle vaccines and adjuvants. The company develops respiratory syncytial virus fusion protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate for infants via maternal immunization in Phase III development stage; older adults in Phase II development stage; and children six months to five years of age in Phase I development stage. It also develops Ebola GP vaccine in Phase 1 clinical trial; preclinical programs for Zika virus; and seasonal influenza and a combination respiratory vaccine candidate, as well as other infectious disease vaccine candidates. Novavax, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

Zogenix, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of central nervous system disorders in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is the ZX008, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome. It also develops Relday, an injectable formulation of risperidone to treat the symptoms of schizophrenia and bipolar disorder in adults and teenagers with 13 years of age and older. The company was formerly known as SJ2 Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Zogenix, Inc. in August 2006. Zogenix, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.