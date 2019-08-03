Novavax Inc. (NVAX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB)

We will be comparing the differences between Novavax Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) and Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) as far as institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novavax Inc. 15 3.56 N/A -9.39 0.00 Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. 23 0.00 N/A -1.95 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novavax Inc. 0.00% 136.3% -75.2% Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Novavax Inc. are 3.9 and 3.9 respectively. Its competitor Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 13.3 and its Quick Ratio is 13.3. Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Novavax Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Novavax Inc. 0 1 4 2.80 Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Novavax Inc.’s downside potential is -68.89% at a $1.35 consensus target price. Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $36 consensus target price and a 55.04% potential upside. Based on the results delivered earlier, Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Novavax Inc., analysts belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 30.7% of Novavax Inc. shares and 34% of Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. shares. Novavax Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.3%. On the other hand, insiders held about 51.22% of Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Novavax Inc. -6.91% -24.12% -58.12% -90.55% -81.74% -88.29% Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. -2.7% -2.14% -1.37% 10.36% 0% 9.98%

For the past year Novavax Inc. had bearish trend while Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Novavax, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of recombinant nanoparticle vaccines and adjuvants. The company develops respiratory syncytial virus fusion protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate for infants via maternal immunization in Phase III development stage; older adults in Phase II development stage; and children six months to five years of age in Phase I development stage. It also develops Ebola GP vaccine in Phase 1 clinical trial; preclinical programs for Zika virus; and seasonal influenza and a combination respiratory vaccine candidate, as well as other infectious disease vaccine candidates. Novavax, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody therapeutic products for cancer treatment in the United States. It is developing naxitamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory, high-risk neuroblastoma, as well as other GD2 positive tumors; and omburtamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with central nervous system/leptomeningeal metastases, desmoplastic small round cell tumors, diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, and other B7-H3 positive tumors. The company has a license and research collaboration agreement with Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in New York, New York.