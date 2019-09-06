Novavax Inc. (NVAX)’s Financial Results Comparing With vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT)

Since Novavax Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) and vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novavax Inc. 9 6.23 N/A -9.39 0.00 vTv Therapeutics Inc. 2 7.17 N/A -0.73 0.00

Demonstrates Novavax Inc. and vTv Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novavax Inc. 0.00% 136.3% -75.2% vTv Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 18.1% -111.3%

Volatility and Risk

Novavax Inc. has a beta of 2.18 and its 118.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, vTv Therapeutics Inc. has beta of -3.65 which is 465.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Novavax Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.9 while its Quick Ratio is 3.9. On the competitive side is, vTv Therapeutics Inc. which has a 0.3 Current Ratio and a 0.3 Quick Ratio. Novavax Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to vTv Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Novavax Inc. and vTv Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Novavax Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 vTv Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Novavax Inc. has a -76.42% downside potential and a consensus target price of $1.25. On the other hand, vTv Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 262.32% and its consensus target price is $5. The information presented earlier suggests that vTv Therapeutics Inc. looks more robust than Novavax Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 30.7% of Novavax Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 7.3% of vTv Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 0.3% of Novavax Inc. shares. Comparatively, vTv Therapeutics Inc. has 69.32% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Novavax Inc. -6.91% -24.12% -58.12% -90.55% -81.74% -88.29% vTv Therapeutics Inc. 0% -1.41% 1.45% -49.28% 14.75% -47.17%

For the past year Novavax Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than vTv Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors vTv Therapeutics Inc. beats Novavax Inc.

Novavax, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of recombinant nanoparticle vaccines and adjuvants. The company develops respiratory syncytial virus fusion protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate for infants via maternal immunization in Phase III development stage; older adults in Phase II development stage; and children six months to five years of age in Phase I development stage. It also develops Ebola GP vaccine in Phase 1 clinical trial; preclinical programs for Zika virus; and seasonal influenza and a combination respiratory vaccine candidate, as well as other infectious disease vaccine candidates. Novavax, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

vTv Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and sells orally administered small molecule drug candidates worldwide. The companyÂ’s drug candidate for the treatment of AlzheimerÂ’s disease comprise azeliragon (TTP488), an orally administered, small molecule antagonist targeting the receptor for advanced glycation endproducts, which is in Phase III clinical trials. Its type 2 diabetes drug candidates include TTP399, an orally administered, liver-selective glucokinase activator that has been completed Phase IIb clinical trials; and TTP273, an orally administered, non-peptide agonist that targets the glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor, which is in Phase II clinical trials. The company has a license and research agreement with Calithera Biosciences, Inc. to develop and commercialize its hexokinase II inhibitors for therapeutics, prophylactic, preventative, or diagnostic use. vTv Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in High Point, North Carolina. vTv Therapeutics Inc. operates as a subsidiary of M&F TTP Holdings Two LLC.