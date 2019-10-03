Novavax Inc. (NVAX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Trevena Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN)

Both Novavax Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) and Trevena Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novavax Inc. 6 0.00 23.71M -9.39 0.00 Trevena Inc. 1 0.00 83.20M -0.35 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Novavax Inc. and Trevena Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novavax Inc. 384,278,768.23% 136.3% -75.2% Trevena Inc. 9,103,840,682.79% -61.5% -37.5%

Volatility & Risk

Novavax Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 118.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 2.18 beta. Competitively, Trevena Inc.’s beta is 2.39 which is 139.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Novavax Inc. are 3.9 and 3.9. Competitively, Trevena Inc. has 3.6 and 3.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. Novavax Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Trevena Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Novavax Inc. and Trevena Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Novavax Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Trevena Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Novavax Inc. has a consensus target price of $14, and a 177.78% upside potential. On the other hand, Trevena Inc.’s potential upside is 228.64% and its average target price is $3.5. The information presented earlier suggests that Trevena Inc. looks more robust than Novavax Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 30.7% of Novavax Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 32.2% of Trevena Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Novavax Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.3%. On the other hand, insiders held about 1% of Trevena Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Novavax Inc. -6.91% -24.12% -58.12% -90.55% -81.74% -88.29% Trevena Inc. 5.29% -8.65% -34.93% -15.18% -34.48% 120.93%

For the past year Novavax Inc. had bearish trend while Trevena Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Trevena Inc. beats on 7 of the 10 factors Novavax Inc.

Novavax, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of recombinant nanoparticle vaccines and adjuvants. The company develops respiratory syncytial virus fusion protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate for infants via maternal immunization in Phase III development stage; older adults in Phase II development stage; and children six months to five years of age in Phase I development stage. It also develops Ebola GP vaccine in Phase 1 clinical trial; preclinical programs for Zika virus; and seasonal influenza and a combination respiratory vaccine candidate, as well as other infectious disease vaccine candidates. Novavax, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

Trevena, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops various therapies based on breakthrough science to benefit patients and healthcare providers confronting serious medical conditions. Its product candidates include oliceridine injection, a Âµ-receptor G protein pathway selective modulator, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain where intravenous administration is preferred; TRV250, a G protein biased ligand targeting the d-receptor, which is in preclinical development for the treatment of migraine; and TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand at the mu-receptor that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of moderate to severe acute and chronic pain, as well as TRV027 for the treatment of acute heart failure. Trevena, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania.