Novavax Inc. (NVAX)’s Financial Results Comparing With TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR)

Both Novavax Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) and TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novavax Inc. 12 5.11 N/A -9.39 0.00 TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -4.48 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Novavax Inc. and TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Novavax Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) and TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novavax Inc. 0.00% 136.3% -75.2% TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Novavax Inc. are 3.9 and 3.9 respectively. Its competitor TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 30.9 and its Quick Ratio is 30.9. TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Novavax Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Novavax Inc. and TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Novavax Inc. 0 1 4 2.80 TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

Novavax Inc.’s average price target is $1.35, while its potential downside is -78.37%. Competitively the average price target of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. is $28, which is potential 66.37% upside. The data provided earlier shows that TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. appears more favorable than Novavax Inc., based on analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 30.7% of Novavax Inc. shares and 34.5% of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. shares. Novavax Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.3%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 14.4% of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Novavax Inc. -6.91% -24.12% -58.12% -90.55% -81.74% -88.29% TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 53.1% 12.61% -8.05% 0% 0% 3.12%

For the past year Novavax Inc. had bearish trend while TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. beats Novavax Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Novavax, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of recombinant nanoparticle vaccines and adjuvants. The company develops respiratory syncytial virus fusion protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate for infants via maternal immunization in Phase III development stage; older adults in Phase II development stage; and children six months to five years of age in Phase I development stage. It also develops Ebola GP vaccine in Phase 1 clinical trial; preclinical programs for Zika virus; and seasonal influenza and a combination respiratory vaccine candidate, as well as other infectious disease vaccine candidates. Novavax, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.