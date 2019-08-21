Novavax Inc. (NVAX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX)

This is a contrast between Novavax Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) and Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novavax Inc. 12 5.60 N/A -9.39 0.00 Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7 179.06 N/A -2.66 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Novavax Inc. and Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novavax Inc. 0.00% 136.3% -75.2% Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -107.5% -71.5%

Risk and Volatility

A 2.18 beta indicates that Novavax Inc. is 118.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. has beta of 2.37 which is 137.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Novavax Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 3.9 and 3.9 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 6.2 and 6.2 respectively. Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Novavax Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Novavax Inc. and Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Novavax Inc. 0 1 4 2.80 Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Novavax Inc.’s downside potential is -80.23% at a $1.35 average price target.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 30.7% of Novavax Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 72.4% of Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.3% of Novavax Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% are Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Novavax Inc. -6.91% -24.12% -58.12% -90.55% -81.74% -88.29% Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4.23% 6.31% 32.96% 75.82% 45.68% 115.73%

For the past year Novavax Inc. had bearish trend while Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Novavax Inc.

Novavax, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of recombinant nanoparticle vaccines and adjuvants. The company develops respiratory syncytial virus fusion protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate for infants via maternal immunization in Phase III development stage; older adults in Phase II development stage; and children six months to five years of age in Phase I development stage. It also develops Ebola GP vaccine in Phase 1 clinical trial; preclinical programs for Zika virus; and seasonal influenza and a combination respiratory vaccine candidate, as well as other infectious disease vaccine candidates. Novavax, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for various cancer indications. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is Entinostat, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hormone receptor positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 negative, and breast cancer; and Phase 2b clinical trial. It also develops SNDX-6352, an immunoglobulin G subclass 4 isotype that binds to the ligand binding domain of CSF-1R, blocking the binding and consequent activation by natural ligands interleukin-34 and colony stimulating factor-1, and disrupting tumor-associated macrophages activity. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has clinical collaborations with MSD International GmbH, Genentech, and Merck KGaA and Pfizer; collaborative research and development agreement with National Cancer Institute; and license agreement with Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.