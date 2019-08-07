Novavax Inc. (NVAX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Prevail Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVL)

As Biotechnology businesses, Novavax Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) and Prevail Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVL), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novavax Inc. 15 3.79 N/A -9.39 0.00 Prevail Therapeutics Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -0.76 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Novavax Inc. and Prevail Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novavax Inc. 0.00% 136.3% -75.2% Prevail Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Novavax Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.9 while its Quick Ratio is 3.9. On the competitive side is, Prevail Therapeutics Inc. which has a 18.2 Current Ratio and a 18.2 Quick Ratio. Prevail Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Novavax Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Novavax Inc. and Prevail Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Novavax Inc. 0 1 4 2.80 Prevail Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Novavax Inc. has an average price target of $1.35, and a -70.78% downside potential. Prevail Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $20 consensus price target and a 108.99% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Prevail Therapeutics Inc. looks more robust than Novavax Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 30.7% of Novavax Inc. shares and 58.9% of Prevail Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.3% of Novavax Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 6.9% of Prevail Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Novavax Inc. -6.91% -24.12% -58.12% -90.55% -81.74% -88.29% Prevail Therapeutics Inc. 1.47% 4.18% 0% 0% 0% -13.9%

For the past year Novavax Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Prevail Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Prevail Therapeutics Inc. beats Novavax Inc.

Novavax, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of recombinant nanoparticle vaccines and adjuvants. The company develops respiratory syncytial virus fusion protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate for infants via maternal immunization in Phase III development stage; older adults in Phase II development stage; and children six months to five years of age in Phase I development stage. It also develops Ebola GP vaccine in Phase 1 clinical trial; preclinical programs for Zika virus; and seasonal influenza and a combination respiratory vaccine candidate, as well as other infectious disease vaccine candidates. Novavax, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.