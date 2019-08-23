Novavax Inc. (NVAX)’s Financial Results Comparing With PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PLXP)

Both Novavax Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) and PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PLXP) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novavax Inc. 12 5.22 N/A -9.39 0.00 PLx Pharma Inc. 6 52.21 N/A -3.17 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Novavax Inc. and PLx Pharma Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novavax Inc. 0.00% 136.3% -75.2% PLx Pharma Inc. 0.00% -929.7% -122.2%

Risk & Volatility

A 2.18 beta indicates that Novavax Inc. is 118.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, PLx Pharma Inc. has beta of 5.1 which is 410.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Novavax Inc. and PLx Pharma Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Novavax Inc. 0 1 4 2.80 PLx Pharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus target price of Novavax Inc. is $1.35, with potential downside of -78.81%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Novavax Inc. and PLx Pharma Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 30.7% and 22%. Insiders owned roughly 0.3% of Novavax Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 2.2% of PLx Pharma Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Novavax Inc. -6.91% -24.12% -58.12% -90.55% -81.74% -88.29% PLx Pharma Inc. -4.23% -14.9% 11.63% 17.72% 56.27% 299.35%

For the past year Novavax Inc. had bearish trend while PLx Pharma Inc. had bullish trend.

Novavax, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of recombinant nanoparticle vaccines and adjuvants. The company develops respiratory syncytial virus fusion protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate for infants via maternal immunization in Phase III development stage; older adults in Phase II development stage; and children six months to five years of age in Phase I development stage. It also develops Ebola GP vaccine in Phase 1 clinical trial; preclinical programs for Zika virus; and seasonal influenza and a combination respiratory vaccine candidate, as well as other infectious disease vaccine candidates. Novavax, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

PLx Pharma Inc., a late-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs and other pharmaceutical agents. Its lead product is Aspertec 325 mg, a novel formulation of aspirin that uses the PLxGuard delivery system to reduce acute gastrointestinal (GI) side effects while providing antiplatelet effectiveness for cardiovascular disease prevention. The companyÂ’s product pipeline also includes other oral nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs using the PLxGuard delivery system, including PL1200 Ibuprofen 200 mg, a clinical-stage GI-safer ibuprofen product for pain and inflammation; and Aspertec 81 mg, a novel formulation of aspirin, which is in late-stage development. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.