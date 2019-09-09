Novavax Inc. (NVAX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Since Novavax Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) and Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novavax Inc. 9 6.71 N/A -9.39 0.00 Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. 86 15.17 N/A -0.47 0.00

Demonstrates Novavax Inc. and Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Novavax Inc. and Neurocrine Biosciences Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novavax Inc. 0.00% 136.3% -75.2% Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -9.1% -4.2%

Risk & Volatility

Novavax Inc. has a 2.18 beta, while its volatility is 118.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Neurocrine Biosciences Inc.’s 30.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.3 beta.

Liquidity

3.9 and 3.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Novavax Inc. Its rival Neurocrine Biosciences Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 8.8 and 8.6 respectively. Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Novavax Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Novavax Inc. and Neurocrine Biosciences Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Novavax Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. 0 1 7 2.88

The consensus price target of Novavax Inc. is $1.25, with potential downside of -77.19%. Competitively the consensus price target of Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. is $108.25, which is potential 8.41% upside. Based on the results given earlier, Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. is looking more favorable than Novavax Inc., analysts belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Novavax Inc. and Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 30.7% and 0% respectively. Novavax Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.3%. Comparatively, Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. has 0.9% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Novavax Inc. -6.91% -24.12% -58.12% -90.55% -81.74% -88.29% Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. 11.82% 13.13% 29.28% 10.5% -2.64% 34.98%

For the past year Novavax Inc. has -88.29% weaker performance while Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. has 34.98% stronger performance.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. beats Novavax Inc.

Novavax, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of recombinant nanoparticle vaccines and adjuvants. The company develops respiratory syncytial virus fusion protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate for infants via maternal immunization in Phase III development stage; older adults in Phase II development stage; and children six months to five years of age in Phase I development stage. It also develops Ebola GP vaccine in Phase 1 clinical trial; preclinical programs for Zika virus; and seasonal influenza and a combination respiratory vaccine candidate, as well as other infectious disease vaccine candidates. Novavax, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s lead products include INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2) used for the treatment of movement disorders; elagolix, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist that is in Phase III clinical trials used for womenÂ’s health; and opicapone, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trials used for in adjunct therapy and preparations of levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with ParkinsonÂ’s disease. It is also developing NBI-640756 that is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of essential tremor; and NBI-74788, which is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia. In addition, the companyÂ’s research programs comprise VMAT2 Inhibitors for movement disorders, bipolar disorders, and schizophrenia; and G Protein-Coupled Receptors and Ion Channels for epilepsy, essential tremor, pain, and other Indications. It has collaborations with AbbVie Inc. to develop and commercialize elagolix and GnRH antagonists for womenÂ’s and menÂ’s health; Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation to develop and commercialize INGREZZA for movement disorders; and BIAL Â– Portela & Ca, S.A. to develop and commercialize opicapone for the treatment of human diseases and conditions, including ParkinsonÂ’s disease. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.