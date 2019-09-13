Novavax Inc. (NVAX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO)

As Biotechnology companies, Novavax Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) and Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novavax Inc. 8 6.87 N/A -9.39 0.00 Mesoblast Limited 5 42.83 N/A -0.92 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Novavax Inc. and Mesoblast Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novavax Inc. 0.00% 136.3% -75.2% Mesoblast Limited 0.00% -17.1% -13.1%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 2.18 shows that Novavax Inc. is 118.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Mesoblast Limited has a 1.85 beta and it is 85.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Novavax Inc. are 3.9 and 3.9 respectively. Its competitor Mesoblast Limited’s Current Ratio is 1.9 and its Quick Ratio is 1.9. Novavax Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Mesoblast Limited.

Analyst Ratings

Novavax Inc. and Mesoblast Limited Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Novavax Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 Mesoblast Limited 0 0 0 0.00

Novavax Inc.’s consensus price target is $4.19, while its potential downside is -26.62%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 30.7% of Novavax Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 2.6% of Mesoblast Limited are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 0.3% of Novavax Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Novavax Inc. -6.91% -24.12% -58.12% -90.55% -81.74% -88.29% Mesoblast Limited -2.83% 1.98% -8.85% 13.44% -27.26% 25%

For the past year Novavax Inc. had bearish trend while Mesoblast Limited had bullish trend.

Novavax, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of recombinant nanoparticle vaccines and adjuvants. The company develops respiratory syncytial virus fusion protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate for infants via maternal immunization in Phase III development stage; older adults in Phase II development stage; and children six months to five years of age in Phase I development stage. It also develops Ebola GP vaccine in Phase 1 clinical trial; preclinical programs for Zika virus; and seasonal influenza and a combination respiratory vaccine candidate, as well as other infectious disease vaccine candidates. Novavax, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.