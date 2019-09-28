Novavax Inc. (NVAX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Merus N.V. (NASDAQ:MRUS)

Both Novavax Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) and Merus N.V. (NASDAQ:MRUS) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novavax Inc. 6 0.00 23.70M -9.39 0.00 Merus N.V. 17 0.00 7.76M -1.07 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Novavax Inc. and Merus N.V.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novavax Inc. 391,089,108.91% 136.3% -75.2% Merus N.V. 45,221,445.22% -24.7% -9.9%

Liquidity

Novavax Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.9 while its Quick Ratio is 3.9. On the competitive side is, Merus N.V. which has a 6.4 Current Ratio and a 6.4 Quick Ratio. Merus N.V. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Novavax Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Novavax Inc. and Merus N.V. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Novavax Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Merus N.V. 0 0 4 3.00

Novavax Inc. has a consensus target price of $14, and a 148.23% upside potential. On the other hand, Merus N.V.’s potential upside is 27.26% and its consensus target price is $23.25. Based on the data shown earlier, Novavax Inc. is looking more favorable than Merus N.V., analysts belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Novavax Inc. and Merus N.V. are owned by institutional investors at 30.7% and 65.8% respectively. Insiders held 0.3% of Novavax Inc. shares. Comparatively, Merus N.V. has 30.47% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Novavax Inc. -6.91% -24.12% -58.12% -90.55% -81.74% -88.29% Merus N.V. 0% 5.07% 0.51% 28.05% -28.28% 12.5%

For the past year Novavax Inc. had bearish trend while Merus N.V. had bullish trend.

Novavax, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of recombinant nanoparticle vaccines and adjuvants. The company develops respiratory syncytial virus fusion protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate for infants via maternal immunization in Phase III development stage; older adults in Phase II development stage; and children six months to five years of age in Phase I development stage. It also develops Ebola GP vaccine in Phase 1 clinical trial; preclinical programs for Zika virus; and seasonal influenza and a combination respiratory vaccine candidate, as well as other infectious disease vaccine candidates. Novavax, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its lead bispecific antibody candidate is MCLA-128, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials in Europe for the treatment of various solid tumors, including breast, gastric, and ovarian cancers. The company also develops MCLA-117, a bispecific antibody candidate that is expected to commence a Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with acute myeloid leukemia, as well as for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndrome in pre-clinical studies, as well as developing MCLA-158, a bispecific antibody candidate, which is designed to bind to cancer stem cells for the potential treatment of colorectal cancer. Its pre-clinical bispecific antibody candidates include MCLA-134 and MCLA-145, as well as other early research projects. The company has a strategic collaboration with Incyte and ONO Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. to develop bispecific antibody candidates based on Biclonics technology platform. Merus N.V. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands.