Novavax Inc. (NVAX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA)

Novavax Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) and Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novavax Inc. 7 7.39 N/A -9.39 0.00 Kazia Therapeutics Limited 3 0.00 N/A -1.72 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novavax Inc. 0.00% 136.3% -75.2% Kazia Therapeutics Limited 0.00% -56.3% -39.2%

Risk & Volatility

A 2.18 beta indicates that Novavax Inc. is 118.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Kazia Therapeutics Limited on the other hand, has 1.53 beta which makes it 53.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Novavax Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.9 while its Quick Ratio is 3.9. On the competitive side is, Kazia Therapeutics Limited which has a 3.6 Current Ratio and a 3.6 Quick Ratio. Novavax Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Kazia Therapeutics Limited.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Novavax Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Kazia Therapeutics Limited 0 0 0 0.00

Novavax Inc.’s upside potential is 98.47% at a $13 consensus price target.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 30.7% of Novavax Inc. shares and 3.3% of Kazia Therapeutics Limited shares. About 0.3% of Novavax Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, Kazia Therapeutics Limited has 28.8% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Novavax Inc. -6.91% -24.12% -58.12% -90.55% -81.74% -88.29% Kazia Therapeutics Limited 4.53% 14.46% -16.99% 13.06% -42.41% 13.99%

For the past year Novavax Inc. had bearish trend while Kazia Therapeutics Limited had bullish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Novavax Inc. beats Kazia Therapeutics Limited.

Novavax, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of recombinant nanoparticle vaccines and adjuvants. The company develops respiratory syncytial virus fusion protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate for infants via maternal immunization in Phase III development stage; older adults in Phase II development stage; and children six months to five years of age in Phase I development stage. It also develops Ebola GP vaccine in Phase 1 clinical trial; preclinical programs for Zika virus; and seasonal influenza and a combination respiratory vaccine candidate, as well as other infectious disease vaccine candidates. Novavax, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

Kazia Therapeutics Limited, a biotechnology company, develops anti-cancer drugs. It has three technologies, which include phosphoinositide 3-kinase inhibitors, superbenzopyran, and anti-tropomyosin. The company is developing GDC-0084, a novel targeted therapy that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of glioblastoma; Cantrixil, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat ovarian cancer; and Trilexium, a novel therapy that is in early stage pre-clinical development for the treatment of various cancer types. It has collaboration agreement with The University of York, The Children's Cancer Institute Australia, The Mater Institute in Queensland, and the University of Boston. The company was formerly known as Novogen Limited and changed its name to Kazia Therapeutics Limited in November 2017. Kazia Therapeutics Limited was founded in 1994 and is based in Sydney, Australia.