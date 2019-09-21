Novavax Inc. (NVAX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Gossamer Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS)

As Biotechnology companies, Novavax Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) and Gossamer Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novavax Inc. 7 7.39 N/A -9.39 0.00 Gossamer Bio Inc. 20 0.00 N/A -2.32 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Novavax Inc. and Gossamer Bio Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Novavax Inc. and Gossamer Bio Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novavax Inc. 0.00% 136.3% -75.2% Gossamer Bio Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Novavax Inc. are 3.9 and 3.9. Competitively, Gossamer Bio Inc. has 19.8 and 19.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. Gossamer Bio Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Novavax Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Novavax Inc. and Gossamer Bio Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Novavax Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Gossamer Bio Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Novavax Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 98.47% and an $13 average target price.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Novavax Inc. and Gossamer Bio Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 30.7% and 72.1%. Insiders owned 0.3% of Novavax Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.1% of Gossamer Bio Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Novavax Inc. -6.91% -24.12% -58.12% -90.55% -81.74% -88.29% Gossamer Bio Inc. 6.95% -11.66% 19.08% 0% 0% 10.65%

For the past year Novavax Inc. had bearish trend while Gossamer Bio Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Gossamer Bio Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Novavax Inc.

Novavax, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of recombinant nanoparticle vaccines and adjuvants. The company develops respiratory syncytial virus fusion protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate for infants via maternal immunization in Phase III development stage; older adults in Phase II development stage; and children six months to five years of age in Phase I development stage. It also develops Ebola GP vaccine in Phase 1 clinical trial; preclinical programs for Zika virus; and seasonal influenza and a combination respiratory vaccine candidate, as well as other infectious disease vaccine candidates. Novavax, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.