Novavax Inc. (NVAX)’s Financial Results Comparing With ContraFect Corporation (NASDAQ:CFRX)

We will be comparing the differences between Novavax Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) and ContraFect Corporation (NASDAQ:CFRX) as far as institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novavax Inc. 6 0.00 23.71M -9.39 0.00 ContraFect Corporation N/A 0.00 57.29M -0.11 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Novavax Inc. and ContraFect Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novavax Inc. 387,418,300.65% 136.3% -75.2% ContraFect Corporation 14,966,039,707.42% -184.4% -19.9%

Risk and Volatility

A 2.18 beta means Novavax Inc.’s volatility is 118.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. ContraFect Corporation on the other hand, has 0.05 beta which makes it 95.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Novavax Inc. are 3.9 and 3.9 respectively. Its competitor ContraFect Corporation’s Current Ratio is 4.2 and its Quick Ratio is 4.2. ContraFect Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Novavax Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Novavax Inc. and ContraFect Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Novavax Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 ContraFect Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus target price of Novavax Inc. is $14, with potential upside of 179.44%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Novavax Inc. and ContraFect Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 30.7% and 37.6%. 0.3% are Novavax Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 7.63% of ContraFect Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Novavax Inc. -6.91% -24.12% -58.12% -90.55% -81.74% -88.29% ContraFect Corporation -2.58% -14.19% -26.36% -11.12% -77.12% -70.84%

For the past year ContraFect Corporation has weaker performance than Novavax Inc.

Summary

ContraFect Corporation beats Novavax Inc. on 7 of the 10 factors.

Novavax, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of recombinant nanoparticle vaccines and adjuvants. The company develops respiratory syncytial virus fusion protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate for infants via maternal immunization in Phase III development stage; older adults in Phase II development stage; and children six months to five years of age in Phase I development stage. It also develops Ebola GP vaccine in Phase 1 clinical trial; preclinical programs for Zika virus; and seasonal influenza and a combination respiratory vaccine candidate, as well as other infectious disease vaccine candidates. Novavax, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on discovering and developing therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates consist of CF-301, a lysin that completed Phase 1 human clinical trials for the treatment of Staph aureus bacteremia, including endocarditis caused by methicillin-resistant or methicillin-susceptible Staph aureus; and CF-404, a combination of human monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) for the treatment of life-threatening seasonal and pandemic varieties of human influenza. The company has a collaboration research agreement with The Rockefeller University to identify new lysin therapeutic candidates targeting Gram-negative bacteria; and license agreement with Trellis Bioscience LLC for mAbs in the field of influenza. ContraFect Corporation was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Yonkers, New York.