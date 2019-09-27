Novavax Inc. (NVAX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Champions Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:CSBR)

Both Novavax Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) and Champions Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:CSBR) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novavax Inc. 6 0.00 23.70M -9.39 0.00 Champions Oncology Inc. 6 12.62 5.77M -0.03 0.00

Table 1 highlights Novavax Inc. and Champions Oncology Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Table 2 shows us Novavax Inc. and Champions Oncology Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novavax Inc. 391,089,108.91% 136.3% -75.2% Champions Oncology Inc. 97,301,854.97% -20.5% -2.7%

Novavax Inc. is 118.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 2.18. From a competition point of view, Champions Oncology Inc. has a 1.02 beta which is 2.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

The current Quick Ratio of Novavax Inc. is 3.9 while its Current Ratio is 3.9. Meanwhile, Champions Oncology Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1 while its Quick Ratio is 1. Novavax Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Champions Oncology Inc.

Ratings and Recommendations for Novavax Inc. and Champions Oncology Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Novavax Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Champions Oncology Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Novavax Inc.’s upside potential is 148.23% at a $14 consensus price target. Competitively Champions Oncology Inc. has an average price target of $9.25, with potential upside of 65.18%. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Novavax Inc. seems more appealing than Champions Oncology Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Novavax Inc. and Champions Oncology Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 30.7% and 54.6%. Insiders held 0.3% of Novavax Inc. shares. Competitively, 20.87% are Champions Oncology Inc.’s share held by insiders.

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Novavax Inc. -6.91% -24.12% -58.12% -90.55% -81.74% -88.29% Champions Oncology Inc. -8.87% -18.31% -24.94% -43.2% -19.33% -17.16%

For the past year Novavax Inc. was more bearish than Champions Oncology Inc.

On 7 of the 11 factors Novavax Inc. beats Champions Oncology Inc.

Novavax, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of recombinant nanoparticle vaccines and adjuvants. The company develops respiratory syncytial virus fusion protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate for infants via maternal immunization in Phase III development stage; older adults in Phase II development stage; and children six months to five years of age in Phase I development stage. It also develops Ebola GP vaccine in Phase 1 clinical trial; preclinical programs for Zika virus; and seasonal influenza and a combination respiratory vaccine candidate, as well as other infectious disease vaccine candidates. Novavax, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

Champions Oncology, Inc. develops and sells technology solutions and products to personalize the development and use of oncology drugs in the United States. Its Tumorgraft Technology Platform is an approach to personalizing cancer care based upon the implantation of human tumors in immune-deficient mice. The company, through its Tumorgraft Technology Platform, provides Personalized Oncology Solutions (POS) that assist physicians in developing personalized treatment options for cancer patients through tumor specific data obtained from drug panels and related personalized oncology services. The company also offers POS products, including personalized tumor boards that are designed to provide access to oncologists with expertise in particular tumor types; and provides access to gene sequencing that analyzes the genetic makeup of patientÂ’s tumor for the purpose of identifying potentially useful drugs. In addition, it offers Translational Oncology Solutions (TOS), including a preclinical Tumorgraft platform to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies that use vivo studies, which rely on implanting multiple tumors from TumorBank in mice and testing the therapy of interest on tumors. The company markets its products through Internet, word of mouth, and a network of sales force to patients and physicians. Champions Oncology, Inc. has collaboration agreements with The Addario Lung Cancer Medical Institute and AstraZeneca to develop cohorts of PDX models. The company was formerly known as Champions Biotechnology, Inc. and changed its name to Champions Oncology, Inc. in April 2011 to reflect its new focus on developing technologies to personalize the development and use of oncology drugs. Champions Oncology, Inc. is headquartered in Hackensack, New Jersey.