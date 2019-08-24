Novavax Inc. (NVAX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Both Novavax Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) and Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novavax Inc. 12 5.11 N/A -9.39 0.00 Axsome Therapeutics Inc. 19 0.00 N/A -1.28 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Novavax Inc. and Axsome Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novavax Inc. 0.00% 136.3% -75.2% Axsome Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -564.8% -151.5%

Volatility and Risk

A 2.18 beta means Novavax Inc.’s volatility is 118.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. In other hand, Axsome Therapeutics Inc. has beta of 2.65 which is 165.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Novavax Inc. are 3.9 and 3.9. Competitively, Axsome Therapeutics Inc. has 5.7 and 5.7 for Current and Quick Ratio. Axsome Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Novavax Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Novavax Inc. and Axsome Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Novavax Inc. 0 1 4 2.80 Axsome Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Novavax Inc. has a -78.37% downside potential and a consensus price target of $1.35. Competitively the average price target of Axsome Therapeutics Inc. is $25, which is potential 0.60% upside. Based on the data given earlier, Axsome Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Novavax Inc., analysts view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Novavax Inc. and Axsome Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 30.7% and 46.3% respectively. Novavax Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.3%. Comparatively, Axsome Therapeutics Inc. has 2.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Novavax Inc. -6.91% -24.12% -58.12% -90.55% -81.74% -88.29% Axsome Therapeutics Inc. -1.35% -3.66% 44.23% 206.12% 880.77% 804.26%

For the past year Novavax Inc. has -88.29% weaker performance while Axsome Therapeutics Inc. has 804.26% stronger performance.

Summary

Axsome Therapeutics Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Novavax Inc.

Novavax, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of recombinant nanoparticle vaccines and adjuvants. The company develops respiratory syncytial virus fusion protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate for infants via maternal immunization in Phase III development stage; older adults in Phase II development stage; and children six months to five years of age in Phase I development stage. It also develops Ebola GP vaccine in Phase 1 clinical trial; preclinical programs for Zika virus; and seasonal influenza and a combination respiratory vaccine candidate, as well as other infectious disease vaccine candidates. Novavax, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the management of central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The companyÂ’s product candidates include AXS-05 that is in Phase III trial for the treatment of treatment resistant depression and AlzheimerÂ’s disease agitation; and AXS-02, which is in Phase III trial to treat complex regional pain syndrome, knee osteoarthritis related to bone marrow lesions, and chronic low back pain related to Modic changes. It is also developing AXS-06, a preclinical product candidate for CNS disorders, including chronic pain. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.