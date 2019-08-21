Novavax Inc. (NVAX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Arvinas Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Novavax Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) and Arvinas Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novavax Inc. 12 5.60 N/A -9.39 0.00 Arvinas Inc. 21 54.50 N/A -5.73 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Novavax Inc. and Arvinas Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Novavax Inc. and Arvinas Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novavax Inc. 0.00% 136.3% -75.2% Arvinas Inc. 0.00% 413.1% -120.9%

Liquidity

3.9 and 3.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Novavax Inc. Its rival Arvinas Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 8.7 and 8.7 respectively. Arvinas Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Novavax Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Novavax Inc. and Arvinas Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Novavax Inc. 0 1 4 2.80 Arvinas Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The downside potential is -80.23% for Novavax Inc. with consensus target price of $1.35. Competitively Arvinas Inc. has an average target price of $31.5, with potential upside of 31.25%. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Arvinas Inc. is looking more favorable than Novavax Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 30.7% of Novavax Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 71.1% of Arvinas Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% are Novavax Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.4% of Arvinas Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Novavax Inc. -6.91% -24.12% -58.12% -90.55% -81.74% -88.29% Arvinas Inc. 9.79% 16.25% 32.47% 54.04% 0% 107.63%

For the past year Novavax Inc. has -88.29% weaker performance while Arvinas Inc. has 107.63% stronger performance.

Summary

Arvinas Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors Novavax Inc.

Novavax, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of recombinant nanoparticle vaccines and adjuvants. The company develops respiratory syncytial virus fusion protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate for infants via maternal immunization in Phase III development stage; older adults in Phase II development stage; and children six months to five years of age in Phase I development stage. It also develops Ebola GP vaccine in Phase 1 clinical trial; preclinical programs for Zika virus; and seasonal influenza and a combination respiratory vaccine candidate, as well as other infectious disease vaccine candidates. Novavax, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

Arvinas Holding Company, LLC, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of women with metastatic ER+ breast cancer. The company is also developing other PROTACs for degrading AR and other clinically relevant AR point mutations; and various other products for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including tauopathies. Arvinas Holding Company, LLC was founded in 2015 and is based in New Haven, Connecticut.