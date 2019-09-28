Novavax Inc. (NVAX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO)

Both Novavax Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) and Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novavax Inc. 6 0.00 23.70M -9.39 0.00 Aptose Biosciences Inc. 2 0.00 46.84M -0.77 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Novavax Inc. and Aptose Biosciences Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novavax Inc. 389,162,561.58% 136.3% -75.2% Aptose Biosciences Inc. 1,931,466,743.64% -182.8% -152.7%

Volatility & Risk

Novavax Inc. has a 2.18 beta, while its volatility is 118.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Aptose Biosciences Inc.’s 61.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.61 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Novavax Inc. is 3.9 while its Current Ratio is 3.9. Meanwhile, Aptose Biosciences Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5.9 while its Quick Ratio is 5.9. Aptose Biosciences Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Novavax Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Novavax Inc. and Aptose Biosciences Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Novavax Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Aptose Biosciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Novavax Inc.’s average price target is $14, while its potential upside is 148.23%. Competitively Aptose Biosciences Inc. has an average price target of $6, with potential upside of 167.26%. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Aptose Biosciences Inc. is looking more favorable than Novavax Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Novavax Inc. and Aptose Biosciences Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 30.7% and 35.1%. Novavax Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.3%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 20.4% of Aptose Biosciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Novavax Inc. -6.91% -24.12% -58.12% -90.55% -81.74% -88.29% Aptose Biosciences Inc. -6.67% -4.55% 29.23% 22.93% -12.8% 31.94%

For the past year Novavax Inc. has -88.29% weaker performance while Aptose Biosciences Inc. has 31.94% stronger performance.

Summary

Aptose Biosciences Inc. beats on 7 of the 10 factors Novavax Inc.

Novavax, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of recombinant nanoparticle vaccines and adjuvants. The company develops respiratory syncytial virus fusion protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate for infants via maternal immunization in Phase III development stage; older adults in Phase II development stage; and children six months to five years of age in Phase I development stage. It also develops Ebola GP vaccine in Phase 1 clinical trial; preclinical programs for Zika virus; and seasonal influenza and a combination respiratory vaccine candidate, as well as other infectious disease vaccine candidates. Novavax, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

Aptose Biosciences Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies. The company has an agreement with CrystalGenomics, Inc. to research, develop, and commercialize CG026806, a non-covalent small molecule therapeutic agent, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and chronic lymphocytic leukemia/mantle cell lymphoma. The company was formerly known as Lorus Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Aptose Biosciences Inc. in August 2014. Aptose Biosciences Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.