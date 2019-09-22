Novavax Inc. (NVAX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDR)

Novavax Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) and Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDR), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novavax Inc. 7 7.39 N/A -9.39 0.00 Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -4.78 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novavax Inc. 0.00% 136.3% -75.2% Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -193.2% -67.2%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 2.18 shows that Novavax Inc. is 118.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. is 149.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 2.49 beta.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Novavax Inc. and Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Novavax Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 0 5 0 2.00

Novavax Inc.’s upside potential is 98.47% at a $13 consensus price target. Meanwhile, Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus price target is $18.9, while its potential upside is 1.39%. Based on the results delivered earlier, Novavax Inc. is looking more favorable than Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc., analysts opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Novavax Inc. and Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 30.7% and 0%. Insiders held roughly 0.3% of Novavax Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. has 0.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Novavax Inc. -6.91% -24.12% -58.12% -90.55% -81.74% -88.29% Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. -4.44% -14.45% -18.65% -28.33% -43.62% -1.27%

For the past year Novavax Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. beats Novavax Inc.

Novavax, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of recombinant nanoparticle vaccines and adjuvants. The company develops respiratory syncytial virus fusion protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate for infants via maternal immunization in Phase III development stage; older adults in Phase II development stage; and children six months to five years of age in Phase I development stage. It also develops Ebola GP vaccine in Phase 1 clinical trial; preclinical programs for Zika virus; and seasonal influenza and a combination respiratory vaccine candidate, as well as other infectious disease vaccine candidates. Novavax, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic antibodies in the United States, Australia, and Ireland. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes ALD403, an antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial to target calcitonin gene-related peptide for the prevention of migraine. It also develops ALD1910, a genetically engineered monoclonal antibody that is in preclinical study for the treatment of migraine; and Clazakizumab, an antibody, which has been completed Phase IIb clinical trial that inhibits the pro-inflammatory cytokine interleukin-6 for the treatment of rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis. In addition, the company has preclinical programs in the discovery phase for various indications. Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.