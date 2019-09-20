Novavax Inc. (NVAX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Albireo Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO)

Novavax Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) and Albireo Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novavax Inc. 7 7.62 N/A -9.39 0.00 Albireo Pharma Inc. 30 112.85 N/A -5.11 0.00

In table 1 we can see Novavax Inc. and Albireo Pharma Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novavax Inc. 0.00% 136.3% -75.2% Albireo Pharma Inc. 0.00% -47% -32.3%

Risk & Volatility

Novavax Inc.’s 2.18 beta indicates that its volatility is 118.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. Albireo Pharma Inc.’s 50.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 1.5 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Novavax Inc. is 3.9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 3.9. The Current Ratio of rival Albireo Pharma Inc. is 15.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 15.5. Albireo Pharma Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Novavax Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Novavax Inc. and Albireo Pharma Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Novavax Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Albireo Pharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$13 is Novavax Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 92.59%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 30.7% of Novavax Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 79.2% of Albireo Pharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% are Novavax Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 0.2% of Albireo Pharma Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Novavax Inc. -6.91% -24.12% -58.12% -90.55% -81.74% -88.29% Albireo Pharma Inc. -8.55% -18.74% -26.39% 6.63% -17.55% 5.54%

For the past year Novavax Inc. had bearish trend while Albireo Pharma Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Albireo Pharma Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Novavax Inc.

Novavax, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of recombinant nanoparticle vaccines and adjuvants. The company develops respiratory syncytial virus fusion protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate for infants via maternal immunization in Phase III development stage; older adults in Phase II development stage; and children six months to five years of age in Phase I development stage. It also develops Ebola GP vaccine in Phase 1 clinical trial; preclinical programs for Zika virus; and seasonal influenza and a combination respiratory vaccine candidate, as well as other infectious disease vaccine candidates. Novavax, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

Albireo Pharma, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal (GI) disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes A4250, an orally administered ileal sodium dependent bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase II clinical trial for treating progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis and primary biliary cholangitis. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage product candidates comprise Elobixibat, an orally administered IBAT inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of chronic constipation and other GI diseases; and A3384, a development stage product to treat bile acid malabsorption. It has license agreement with EA Pharma for the development and commercialization of elobixibat. Albireo Pharma, Inc. is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.