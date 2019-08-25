Novavax Inc. (NVAX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE)

Novavax Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) and Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novavax Inc. 11 5.11 N/A -9.39 0.00 Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -2.21 0.00

Table 1 highlights Novavax Inc. and Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Novavax Inc. and Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novavax Inc. 0.00% 136.3% -75.2% Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. 0.00% -66.6% -59.8%

Liquidity

Novavax Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 3.9 and 3.9 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. are 10.7 and 10.7 respectively. Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Novavax Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Novavax Inc. and Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Novavax Inc. 0 1 4 2.80 Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Novavax Inc. has an average target price of $1.35, and a -78.37% downside potential. Competitively the consensus target price of Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. is $14, which is potential 88.93% upside. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Novavax Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 30.7% of Novavax Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 78.8% of Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.3% of Novavax Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.2% of Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Novavax Inc. -6.91% -24.12% -58.12% -90.55% -81.74% -88.29% Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. 25.31% 30.99% 34.53% -0.44% 8.67% 19.63%

For the past year Novavax Inc. had bearish trend while Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. beats Novavax Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Novavax, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of recombinant nanoparticle vaccines and adjuvants. The company develops respiratory syncytial virus fusion protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate for infants via maternal immunization in Phase III development stage; older adults in Phase II development stage; and children six months to five years of age in Phase I development stage. It also develops Ebola GP vaccine in Phase 1 clinical trial; preclinical programs for Zika virus; and seasonal influenza and a combination respiratory vaccine candidate, as well as other infectious disease vaccine candidates. Novavax, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops enzyme-based therapeutics in the field of amino acid metabolism to treat rare genetic diseases and cancer. Its human enzymes are designed to degrade specific amino acids in the blood. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate, AEB1102 is human Arginase I, engineered to reduce arginine levels to treat patients with Arginase I deficiency and patients with arginine-dependent solid tumors and hematological malignancies. Its pipeline of engineered human enzyme product candidates in preclinical development includes AEB3103, an enzyme that degrades the amino acids cysteine to target cancer to oxidative stress; AEB2109, an enzyme that degrades the amino acid methionine to target methionine dependent cancers; and AEB4104, an engineered human enzyme to treat another inborn errors of metabolism by degrading the amino acid homocysteine. The company was formerly known as Aeglea BioTherapeutics Holdings, LLC and changed its name to Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. in March 2015. Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.