Novavax Inc. (NVAX)’s Financial Results Comparing With 22nd Century Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII)

Novavax Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) and 22nd Century Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novavax Inc. 18 3.81 N/A -0.47 0.00 22nd Century Group Inc. 2 8.95 N/A -0.07 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Novavax Inc. and 22nd Century Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Novavax Inc. and 22nd Century Group Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novavax Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% 22nd Century Group Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Novavax Inc. and 22nd Century Group Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Novavax Inc. 0 1 4 2.80 22nd Century Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The downside potential is -70.91% for Novavax Inc. with average target price of $1.35.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Novavax Inc. and 22nd Century Group Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 34.42% and 26.5%. 0.95% are Novavax Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.8% of 22nd Century Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Novavax Inc. -16.54% -38.94% -84.8% -81.31% -80.21% -81.82% 22nd Century Group Inc. -2.86% 7.94% -19.05% -26.88% -9.33% -18.07%

For the past year 22nd Century Group Inc. has weaker performance than Novavax Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors 22nd Century Group Inc. beats Novavax Inc.

Novavax, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of recombinant nanoparticle vaccines and adjuvants. The company develops respiratory syncytial virus fusion protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate for infants via maternal immunization in Phase III development stage; older adults in Phase II development stage; and children six months to five years of age in Phase I development stage. It also develops Ebola GP vaccine in Phase 1 clinical trial; preclinical programs for Zika virus; and seasonal influenza and a combination respiratory vaccine candidate, as well as other infectious disease vaccine candidates. Novavax, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

22nd Century Group, Inc., a plant biotechnology company, provides technology that allows for the level of nicotine and other nicotinic alkaloids in tobacco plants to be decreased or increased through genetic engineering and plant breeding. It develops smoking cessation products and modified risk tobacco products for smokers who are unable or unwilling to quit smoking and who may be interested in cigarettes, which reduce exposure to nicotine or to certain tobacco smoke toxins and/or pose a lower health risk than conventional cigarettes. The companyÂ’s products include RED SUN and MAGIC regular and menthol cigarettes; and SPECTRUM government research cigarettes. It is also developing X-22, a prescription smoking cessation aid, which is a tobacco-based botanical medical product for use as a smoking cessation; and modified risk cigarettes, such as BRAND A, which has approximately 95% less nicotine than conventional tobacco cigarettes, as well as BRAND B cigarettes that contain low amount of tar per milligram of nicotine. 22nd Century Group, Inc. has a scientific collaboration with the University of Virginia; and a strategic partnership with Anandia Laboratories, Inc. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Clarence, New York.