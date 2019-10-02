Novavax, Inc. (NVAX) Reaches $5.11 After 8.00% Up Move; Kylin Management Has Trimmed By $54.00 Million Its New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (EDU) Stake

The stock of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 2.00% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $5.11. About 633,584 shares traded. Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) has declined 81.74% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 81.74% the S&P500. Some Historical NVAX News: 14/03/2018 – NOVAVAX INC – JOHN J. TRIZZINO APPOINTED CHIEF BUSINESS OFFICER AND CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 15/05/2018 – Fintel Insider Buying Report: RiceBran Technologies (RIBT), Novavax, Inc. (NVAX), And Others; 07/05/2018 – NOVAVAX SEES TOPLINE EFFICACY DATA IN 1Q OF 2019; 14/03/2018 – NOVAVAX 4Q LOSS/SHR 16C, EST. LOSS/SHR 16C; 07/03/2018 Novavax to Host Conference Call and Webcast to Provide Corporate Update and Report of Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2017 Financia; 09/05/2018 – Novavax 1Q Loss $46.4M; 02/04/2018 – Novavax to Present Clinical Data on RSV F and NanoFlu(TM) Vaccines at World Vaccine Congress; 14/03/2018 – Novavax 4Q Loss/Shr 16c; 16/04/2018 – Novavax: Gross Proceeds of $57.5 Million From Offering; 02/05/2018 – Novavax to Host Conference Call to Discuss First Quarter Financial Results on May 9, 2018The move comes after 6 months positive chart setup for the $122.24 million company. It was reported on Oct, 2 by Barchart.com. We have $5.52 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:NVAX worth $9.78M more.

Kylin Management Llc decreased New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (EDU) stake by 40.22% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Kylin Management Llc sold 562,500 shares as New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (EDU)’s stock rose 11.15%. The Kylin Management Llc holds 835,900 shares with $80.73M value, down from 1.40 million last quarter. New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I now has $17.49 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $110.39. About 688,787 shares traded. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) has risen 18.60% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.60% the S&P500. Some Historical EDU News: 24/04/2018 – New Oriental Education and Technology Sees 4Q Rev $661.4M-$680.9M; 24/04/2018 – NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC EDU.N – QTRLY NET INCOME PER ADS ATTRIBUTABLE $0.43; 24/04/2018 New Oriental Education 3Q Adj EPS 57c; 26/04/2018 – NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC EDU.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $90 FROM $83; 24/04/2018 – New Oriental Education 3Q Net $68.4M; 24/04/2018 – New Oriental Education and Technology Revenue Up 7.7% Year Over Year; 24/04/2018 – NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC EDU.N – QTRLY NON-GAAP NET INCOME PER ADS ATTRIBUTABLE $0.57; 24/05/2018 – NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC EDU.N : CLSA CUTS TO UNDERPERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 24/04/2018 – New Oriental Education and Technology 3Q Rev $618M; 24/04/2018 – NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC EDU.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $110.20 FROM $103.00 ; RATING OUTPERFORM

Novavax, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of recombinant nanoparticle vaccines and adjuvants. The company has market cap of $122.24 million. The firm develops respiratory syncytial virus fusion protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate for infants via maternal immunization in Phase III development stage; older adults in Phase II development stage; and children six months to five years of age in Phase I development stage. It currently has negative earnings. It also develops Ebola GP vaccine in Phase 1 clinical trial; preclinical programs for Zika virus; and seasonal influenza and a combination respiratory vaccine candidate, as well as other infectious disease vaccine candidates.

Among 2 analysts covering Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Novavax has $1500 highest and $1300 lowest target. $14’s average target is 173.97% above currents $5.11 stock price. Novavax had 2 analyst reports since September 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Tuesday, September 24. As per Tuesday, September 10, the company rating was maintained by Oppenheimer.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.02 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.86, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 99 investors sold Novavax, Inc. shares while 1 reduced holdings. 2 funds opened positions while 0 raised stakes. 11,553 shares or 99.99% less from 140.32 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Huntington National Bank & Trust has invested 0% in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX). Meeder Asset reported 252 shares. 11,300 were reported by Avenir.

Analysts await Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $-0.88 EPS, up 63.33% or $1.52 from last year’s $-2.4 per share. After $-1.69 actual EPS reported by Novavax, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -47.93% EPS growth.

Since May 13, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $5,850 activity. $5,850 worth of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) shares were bought by Glenn Gregory M.

