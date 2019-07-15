Novavax, Inc. (NVAX) Reaches $4.72 After 4.00% Down Move; Genworth Financial (GNW) SI Increased By 10.84%

Genworth Financial Inc (NYSE:GNW) had an increase of 10.84% in short interest. GNW’s SI was 21.86M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 10.84% from 19.73 million shares previously. With 3.45M avg volume, 6 days are for Genworth Financial Inc (NYSE:GNW)’s short sellers to cover GNW’s short positions. The SI to Genworth Financial Inc’s float is 4.38%. The stock decreased 1.28% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $3.87. About 769,994 shares traded. Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) has risen 6.62% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.19% the S&P500. Some Historical GNW News: 01/05/2018 – GENWORTH AUSTRALIA 1Q GROSS WRITTEN PREMIUM A$174.1M; 24/04/2018 – GENWORTH FINANCIAL – IN CONNECTION WITH RE-FILING, CFIUS AGREED TO PROCEED DIRECTLY TO 45-DAY INVESTIGATION PERIOD FOLLOWING A 1-DAY REVIEW PERIOD; 01/05/2018 – Genworth MI Canada 3Q EPS $1.38; 24/04/2018 – GENWORTH FINANCIAL – COS HAVE WITHDRAWN, RE-FILED THEIR JOINT VOLUNTARY NOTICE TO PROVIDE CFIUS TIME TO REVIEW PROPOSED DEAL BETWEEN CO AND OCEANWIDE; 27/03/2018 – GENWORTH FINANCIAL INC – CO AND OCEANWIDE DISCUSSING OPTIONS FOR REDUCING DEBT; 01/05/2018 – Genworth Australia Says Signs of Softening in Cure Rates Emerged in 1Q18; 01/05/2018 – GENWORTH, OCEANWIDE AGREED TO 4TH WAIVER TO EXTEND DEADLINE; 01/05/2018 – GENWORTH AUSTRALIA 1Q NET PREMIUMS EARNED A$67.4M; 24/04/2018 – Genworth: Cfius to Proceed Directly to a 45-Day Investigation Period Following a One-Day Review Period; 01/05/2018 – GENWORTH AUSTRALIA PLANS UP TO A$100M SHARE BUYBACK

The stock of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 3.67% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $4.72. About 813,958 shares traded. Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) has declined 80.21% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 84.64% the S&P500. Some Historical NVAX News: 14/03/2018 – Novavax Promotes John J. Trizzino to Expanded Role as Chief Business Officer and Chief Financial Officer; 07/04/2018 – Novavax Conference Call Set By B. Riley FBR, Inc. for Apr. 9; 16/04/2018 – Novavax Announces Closing of Public Offering; 07/05/2018 – NOVAVAX SEES TOPLINE EFFICACY DATA IN 1Q OF 2019; 14/03/2018 – NOVAVAX – TRIZZINO HAS BEEN SERVING AS SVP, COMMERCIAL OPERATIONS, SINCE 2014; 07/05/2018 – Novavax Reaches Significant Enrollment Milestone in the Prepare(TM) Phase 3 Trial of its RSV F Vaccine; 07/05/2018 – NOVAVAX REACHES ENROLLMENT MILESTONE IN PREPARE PHASE 3 TRIAL; 14/03/2018 – Novavax: NanoFlu Vaccine Demonstrates Improved Immune Responses Compared to Egg-Based, High-Dose Flu Vaccine; 14/03/2018 – NOVAVAX 4Q LOSS/SHR 16C, EST. LOSS/SHR 16C; 14/03/2018 – Novavax 4Q Loss $57.1MThe move comes after 8 months negative chart setup for the $110.79M company. It was reported on Jul, 15 by Barchart.com. We have $4.53 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:NVAX worth $4.43M less.

Among 5 analysts covering Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Novavax had 15 analyst reports since January 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Tuesday, March 19 by Cantor Fitzgerald. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, February 28 by Oppenheimer. The firm has “Buy” rating by H.C. Wainwright given on Thursday, February 28. The firm has “Buy” rating by Oppenheimer given on Tuesday, March 19. On Tuesday, March 19 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy”. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) rating on Thursday, February 28. Cantor Fitzgerald has “Hold” rating and $2 target. H.C. Wainwright maintained Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) rating on Tuesday, March 19. H.C. Wainwright has “Buy” rating and $2 target. FBR Capital maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, March 4 report.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.36, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 40 investors sold Novavax, Inc. shares while 27 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 140.32 million shares or 7.58% less from 151.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prudential has invested 0% in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX). Legal General Group Public Lc, United Kingdom-based fund reported 74,389 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund has 0% invested in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) for 367,980 shares. Valley Advisers accumulated 0% or 11,700 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance The holds 264,027 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Lpl Llc reported 26,330 shares. Barclays Public Ltd owns 191,238 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Intll Gru stated it has 0% in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX). Bancshares Of New York Mellon has 1.76 million shares for 0% of their portfolio. Proshare Advsrs Ltd Co holds 0% of its portfolio in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) for 171,506 shares. Northern Corp owns 4.57 million shares for 0% of their portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Llc holds 88 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Edge Wealth Management Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 5,460 shares. Rock Springs Management Limited Partnership stated it has 3.25 million shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Sabby Mngmt Lc has 0.23% invested in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) for 860,000 shares.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $17,438 activity. On Monday, May 13 Glenn Gregory M bought $5,850 worth of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) or 1,000 shares.

Novavax, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of recombinant nanoparticle vaccines and adjuvants. The company has market cap of $110.79 million. The firm develops respiratory syncytial virus fusion protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate for infants via maternal immunization in Phase III development stage; older adults in Phase II development stage; and children six months to five years of age in Phase I development stage. It currently has negative earnings. It also develops Ebola GP vaccine in Phase 1 clinical trial; preclinical programs for Zika virus; and seasonal influenza and a combination respiratory vaccine candidate, as well as other infectious disease vaccine candidates.

Analysts await Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $-1.74 earnings per share, up 27.50% or $0.66 from last year’s $-2.4 per share. After $-2.20 actual earnings per share reported by Novavax, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.91% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 26 investors sold Genworth Financial, Inc. shares while 80 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 306.35 million shares or 3.24% more from 296.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Schneider Cap has 0.7% invested in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) for 795,451 shares. James Inv Research owns 246,020 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Virtu Lc reported 0.01% stake. Employees Retirement Of Ohio accumulated 0.01% or 460,590 shares. Asset Management Incorporated has invested 0.01% in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW). Parametric Portfolio Ltd Liability Co holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) for 2.36M shares. Schroder Mgmt Group Inc reported 1.63M shares. Westchester Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company, New York-based fund reported 372,802 shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans holds 0% in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) or 129,466 shares. Zacks Invest Mngmt owns 21,125 shares. First Manhattan stated it has 0.19% in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW). Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp holds 0% in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) or 24,686 shares. Prudential Financial, a New Jersey-based fund reported 5.08 million shares. Proshare Advsrs Limited Liability has 161,058 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins Company New York has invested 0.02% in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW).