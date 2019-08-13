Novavax, Inc. (NVAX) Reaches $4.33 After 8.00% Up Move; Shorts at Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies CO (WAB) Raised By 13.99%

The stock of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 7.59% or $0.305 during the last trading session, reaching $4.325. About 549,895 shares traded. Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) has declined 81.74% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 81.74% the S&P500. Some Historical NVAX News: 14/03/2018 – NOVAVAX 4Q LOSS/SHR 16C, EST. LOSS/SHR 16C; 02/04/2018 – Novavax to Present Clinical Data on RSV F and NanoFlu™ Vaccines at World Vaccine Congress; 14/03/2018 – Novavax 4Q Loss/Shr 16c; 11/04/2018 – Novavax Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stk; 07/05/2018 – NOVAVAX SEES TOPLINE EFFICACY DATA IN 1Q OF 2019; 16/04/2018 – NOVAVAX, INC.: NOVAVAX: CLOSING OF OFFERING; 09/05/2018 – Novavax 1Q Loss/Shr 14c; 14/03/2018 – Novavax: John J. Trizzino Promoted to CFO, Chief Business Officer Roles; 14/03/2018 – Novavax: RSV Phase 3 Prepare Trial Outcome De-risked by Successful Informational Analysis; 14/03/2018 – Novavax: John Trizzino Appointed Chief Business Officer and Chief Fincl OfficerThe move comes after 8 months positive chart setup for the $101.52 million company. It was reported on Aug, 13 by Barchart.com. We have $4.67 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:NVAX worth $8.12M more.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation CO (NYSE:WAB) had an increase of 13.99% in short interest. WAB’s SI was 19.80 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 13.99% from 17.37 million shares previously. With 2.06 million avg volume, 10 days are for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation CO (NYSE:WAB)’s short sellers to cover WAB’s short positions. The stock decreased 1.42% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $67.22. About 2.84 million shares traded or 38.85% up from the average. Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) has declined 28.67% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WAB News: 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – GOLDMAN, SACHS & CO LLC ACTING AS FINANCIAL ADVISOR TO CO; 20/05/2018 – IBT: Exclusive: GE Nears Deal To Merge Transportation Unit With Wabtec; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – TRANSACTION IS VALUED AT APPROXIMATELY $11.1 BILLION; 01/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Vitamin Shoppe, Surmodics, Spark Therapeutics, QUANTENNA COMMS, Westinghouse Air Br; 21/05/2018 – General Electric to combine transport unit with Wabtec in $11.1bn deal; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – CEO RAYMOND T. BETLER WILL REMAIN PRESIDENT AND CEO OF THE MERGED COMPANY; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC OUTLOOK NEGATIVE BY MOODY’S; 26/03/2018 – Wabtec Acquires Annax, A Leading Supplier Of Public Address And Passenger Information Systems For Transit Vehicles; 07/05/2018 – Wabtec at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – General Electric reportedly discussing sale of rail unit to Wabtec

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.36, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 40 investors sold Novavax, Inc. shares while 27 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 140.32 million shares or 7.58% less from 151.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Utd Svcs Automobile Association owns 0% invested in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) for 56,785 shares. Valley Natl Advisers invested in 0% or 11,700 shares. 140,500 were reported by First Allied Advisory. California Public Employees Retirement Systems stated it has 0% in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX). Legal & General Group Public Ltd Co accumulated 74,389 shares or 0% of the stock. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas has 273,782 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Goldman Sachs Gru Incorporated holds 0% or 1.47M shares. Sg Americas Secs Limited Co owns 435,107 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Voya Inv Management Ltd Liability Corp has 0% invested in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) for 157,301 shares. 13,200 are owned by Fincl Advisory Ser. New York-based Oppenheimer Inc has invested 0% in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX). Prudential Finance Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) for 35,183 shares. Barclays Plc holds 191,238 shares. Edge Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Co holds 0% of its portfolio in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) for 5,460 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers L P, a California-based fund reported 176,723 shares.

Among 5 analysts covering Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Novavax had 14 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Oppenheimer maintained Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) on Tuesday, March 19 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by FBR Capital given on Monday, March 4. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) rating on Thursday, February 28. Cantor Fitzgerald has “Hold” rating and $2 target. On Tuesday, March 19 the stock rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald with “Hold”. Citigroup maintained Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) on Tuesday, March 19 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by H.C. Wainwright with “Buy” on Tuesday, March 19. H.C. Wainwright maintained Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) rating on Thursday, February 28. H.C. Wainwright has “Buy” rating and $6 target. Oppenheimer maintained Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) rating on Thursday, February 28. Oppenheimer has “Buy” rating and $1.5 target.

Analysts await Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $-1.61 EPS, up 32.92% or $0.79 from last year’s $-2.4 per share. After $-2.20 actual EPS reported by Novavax, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -26.82% EPS growth.

Since May 13, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $5,850 activity. Glenn Gregory M bought $5,850 worth of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) on Monday, May 13.

Novavax, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of recombinant nanoparticle vaccines and adjuvants. The company has market cap of $101.52 million. The firm develops respiratory syncytial virus fusion protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate for infants via maternal immunization in Phase III development stage; older adults in Phase II development stage; and children six months to five years of age in Phase I development stage. It currently has negative earnings. It also develops Ebola GP vaccine in Phase 1 clinical trial; preclinical programs for Zika virus; and seasonal influenza and a combination respiratory vaccine candidate, as well as other infectious disease vaccine candidates.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $1.19 billion activity. 16.97 million shares were sold by GENERAL ELECTRIC CO, worth $1.19B. DeNinno David L also bought $193,530 worth of Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) shares. On Thursday, May 23 the insider KASSLING WILLIAM E bought $503,520. The insider NEUPAVER ALBERT J bought $652,600.

Among 6 analysts covering Westinghouse Air Brake (NYSE:WAB), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Westinghouse Air Brake had 10 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, March 22, the company rating was maintained by Buckingham Research. As per Monday, June 24, the company rating was downgraded by Buckingham Research. The rating was maintained by Buckingham Research with “Neutral” on Wednesday, July 31. The stock of Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, August 8 by Goldman Sachs. The stock of Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) earned “Buy” rating by Stephens on Tuesday, February 26. Cowen & Co maintained the shares of WAB in report on Wednesday, February 27 with “Buy” rating.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation, doing business as Wabtec Corporation, provides technology equipment and services for the freight rail and passenger transit vehicle industries worldwide. The company has market cap of $10.95 billion. It operates in two divisions, Freight and Transit. It has a 39.43 P/E ratio. The Freight segment makes and services components for new and existing locomotive and freight cars; supplies railway electronics and positive train control equipment; offers signal design and engineering services; manufactures switcher locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; and provides heat exchangers and cooling systems for rail and other industrial markets.