Novavax Inc. (NVAX) and Zafgen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN) Contrasting side by side

Novavax Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) and Zafgen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novavax Inc. 14 3.54 N/A -9.39 0.00 Zafgen Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -1.73 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Novavax Inc. and Zafgen Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Novavax Inc. and Zafgen Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novavax Inc. 0.00% 136.3% -75.2% Zafgen Inc. 0.00% -70.6% -52.8%

Risk and Volatility

Novavax Inc.’s 2.18 beta indicates that its volatility is 118.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Zafgen Inc. is 148.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the -0.48 beta.

Liquidity

Novavax Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.9 while its Quick Ratio is 3.9. On the competitive side is, Zafgen Inc. which has a 7.8 Current Ratio and a 7.8 Quick Ratio. Zafgen Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Novavax Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Novavax Inc. and Zafgen Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Novavax Inc. 0 1 4 2.80 Zafgen Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Novavax Inc.’s average price target is $1.35, while its potential downside is -68.76%. Meanwhile, Zafgen Inc.’s average price target is $6.67, while its potential upside is 625.47%. The information presented earlier suggests that Zafgen Inc. looks more robust than Novavax Inc. as far as analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Novavax Inc. and Zafgen Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 30.7% and 81.8%. 0.3% are Novavax Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, Zafgen Inc. has 1.14% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Novavax Inc. -6.91% -24.12% -58.12% -90.55% -81.74% -88.29% Zafgen Inc. -13.33% -22.22% -64.45% -78.89% -91.17% -81.62%

For the past year Zafgen Inc. has weaker performance than Novavax Inc.

Summary

Zafgen Inc. beats Novavax Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Novavax, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of recombinant nanoparticle vaccines and adjuvants. The company develops respiratory syncytial virus fusion protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate for infants via maternal immunization in Phase III development stage; older adults in Phase II development stage; and children six months to five years of age in Phase I development stage. It also develops Ebola GP vaccine in Phase 1 clinical trial; preclinical programs for Zika virus; and seasonal influenza and a combination respiratory vaccine candidate, as well as other infectious disease vaccine candidates. Novavax, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

Zafgen, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for patients suffering from metabolic diseases comprising type 2 diabetes and obesity. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is ZGN-1061, a fumagillin-class MetAP2 inhibitor administered by subcutaneous injection, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial and profiled for its utility in the treatment of metabolic diseases. Zafgen, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.