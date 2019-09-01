Novavax Inc. (NVAX) and UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) Comparing side by side

We are comparing Novavax Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) and UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) on their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novavax Inc. 10 6.74 N/A -9.39 0.00 UroGen Pharma Ltd. 36 2362.39 N/A -5.02 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Novavax Inc. and UroGen Pharma Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novavax Inc. 0.00% 136.3% -75.2% UroGen Pharma Ltd. 0.00% -61.2% -56.8%

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Novavax Inc. and UroGen Pharma Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Novavax Inc. 0 1 4 2.80 UroGen Pharma Ltd. 0 2 0 2.00

Novavax Inc.’s consensus price target is $1.35, while its potential downside is -77.39%. Competitively the consensus price target of UroGen Pharma Ltd. is $45.5, which is potential 34.02% upside. The results provided earlier shows that UroGen Pharma Ltd. appears more favorable than Novavax Inc., based on analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 30.7% of Novavax Inc. shares and 75.4% of UroGen Pharma Ltd. shares. Insiders held roughly 0.3% of Novavax Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.1% of UroGen Pharma Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Novavax Inc. -6.91% -24.12% -58.12% -90.55% -81.74% -88.29% UroGen Pharma Ltd. 6.5% -6.42% -9.76% -17.87% -24.15% -20.81%

For the past year Novavax Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than UroGen Pharma Ltd.

Summary

UroGen Pharma Ltd. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Novavax Inc.

Novavax, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of recombinant nanoparticle vaccines and adjuvants. The company develops respiratory syncytial virus fusion protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate for infants via maternal immunization in Phase III development stage; older adults in Phase II development stage; and children six months to five years of age in Phase I development stage. It also develops Ebola GP vaccine in Phase 1 clinical trial; preclinical programs for Zika virus; and seasonal influenza and a combination respiratory vaccine candidate, as well as other infectious disease vaccine candidates. Novavax, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for urological pathologies. Its lead product candidates, MitoGel and VesiGel are formulations of the chemotherapy drug Mitomycin C, a generic drug which is currently used off-label for urothelial cancer treatment only in a water-based formulation as an adjuvant, or supplemental post-surgery, therapy. The company is developing its product candidates as chemoablation agents, which are designed to remove tumors by non-surgical means, to treat several forms of non-muscle invasive urothelial cancer, including low-grade upper tract urothelial carcinoma, and low-grade bladder cancer. UroGen Pharma Ltd. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in RaÂ’anana, Israel.