Novavax Inc. (NVAX) and Stemline Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:STML) Comparison side by side

Both Novavax Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) and Stemline Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:STML) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novavax Inc. 15 3.90 N/A -9.39 0.00 Stemline Therapeutics Inc. 13 132.27 N/A -3.04 0.00

In table 1 we can see Novavax Inc. and Stemline Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Novavax Inc. and Stemline Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novavax Inc. 0.00% 136.3% -75.2% Stemline Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -127.1% -98.9%

Volatility & Risk

A 2.18 beta means Novavax Inc.’s volatility is 118.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Stemline Therapeutics Inc.’s 1.27 beta is the reason why it is 27.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Novavax Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 3.9 and 3.9 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Stemline Therapeutics Inc. are 5.1 and 5 respectively. Stemline Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Novavax Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Novavax Inc. and Stemline Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Novavax Inc. 0 1 4 2.80 Stemline Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Novavax Inc. has an average price target of $1.35, and a -71.64% downside potential. Stemline Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $29 average price target and a 72.62% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Stemline Therapeutics Inc. looks more robust than Novavax Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Novavax Inc. and Stemline Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 30.7% and 79.9%. Insiders held 0.3% of Novavax Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 8.7% of Stemline Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Novavax Inc. -6.91% -24.12% -58.12% -90.55% -81.74% -88.29% Stemline Therapeutics Inc. -1.12% -10.82% -11.65% 24.02% -11.24% 39.68%

For the past year Novavax Inc. had bearish trend while Stemline Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Stemline Therapeutics Inc. beats Novavax Inc.

Novavax, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of recombinant nanoparticle vaccines and adjuvants. The company develops respiratory syncytial virus fusion protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate for infants via maternal immunization in Phase III development stage; older adults in Phase II development stage; and children six months to five years of age in Phase I development stage. It also develops Ebola GP vaccine in Phase 1 clinical trial; preclinical programs for Zika virus; and seasonal influenza and a combination respiratory vaccine candidate, as well as other infectious disease vaccine candidates. Novavax, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

Stemline Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercialization of proprietary oncology therapeutics in the United States. The company develops SL-401, a targeted therapy directed to the interleukin-3 receptor (IL-3R), which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm, myeloproliferative neoplasms, and acute myeloid leukemia; and in Phase I clinical trial in combination with other agents for patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma. It also develops SL-801, a novel oral small molecule reversible inhibitor of a tumor-promoting nuclear transport protein, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid and hematologic cancers; and SL-701, an immunotherapy that is in Phase II clinical trial to attack brain cancer. In addition, it develops SL-501, a next generation IL-3R-targeted therapy that is in preclinical development. Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in New York, New York.