Novavax Inc. (NVAX) and Seres Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) Comparing side by side

Novavax Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) and Seres Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novavax Inc. 13 4.95 N/A -9.39 0.00 Seres Therapeutics Inc. 5 6.32 N/A -2.34 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Novavax Inc. and Seres Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Novavax Inc. and Seres Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novavax Inc. 0.00% 136.3% -75.2% Seres Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 235.9% -81.2%

Volatility and Risk

Novavax Inc.’s current beta is 2.18 and it happens to be 118.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Seres Therapeutics Inc.’s 100.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 2 beta.

Liquidity

Novavax Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.9 while its Quick Ratio is 3.9. On the competitive side is, Seres Therapeutics Inc. which has a 1.6 Current Ratio and a 1.6 Quick Ratio. Novavax Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Seres Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Novavax Inc. and Seres Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Novavax Inc. 0 1 4 2.80 Seres Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

$1.35 is Novavax Inc.’s average price target while its potential downside is -77.65%. On the other hand, Seres Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 389.51% and its average price target is $14. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Seres Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Novavax Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Novavax Inc. and Seres Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 30.7% and 61.9% respectively. About 0.3% of Novavax Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.4% of Seres Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Novavax Inc. -6.91% -24.12% -58.12% -90.55% -81.74% -88.29% Seres Therapeutics Inc. -9% -7.46% -55.32% -55.46% -62.76% -39.6%

For the past year Novavax Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Seres Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Seres Therapeutics Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Novavax Inc.

Novavax, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of recombinant nanoparticle vaccines and adjuvants. The company develops respiratory syncytial virus fusion protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate for infants via maternal immunization in Phase III development stage; older adults in Phase II development stage; and children six months to five years of age in Phase I development stage. It also develops Ebola GP vaccine in Phase 1 clinical trial; preclinical programs for Zika virus; and seasonal influenza and a combination respiratory vaccine candidate, as well as other infectious disease vaccine candidates. Novavax, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

Seres Therapeutics, Inc., a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing biological drugs designed to restore health by repairing the function of a dysbiotic microbiome. Its lead product candidate is SER-109, a bacterial spore ecology, which has completed Phase II clinical study to treat multiply recurrent Clostridium difficile infection (CDI). The company also develops SER-287 that is in Phase Ib clinical study in patients with mild-to-moderate ulcerative colitis; and SER-262, a synthetic microbiome therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase Ib study in patients with primary CDI. Its product candidates in pre-clinical development comprise SER-301, a synthetic Ecobiotic microbiome therapeutic candidate for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; and SER-155, an Ecobiotic microbiome therapeutic for the prevention of transplant-related mortality. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. has a strategic collaboration with Nestle Health Science and Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center. The company was formerly known as Seres Health, Inc. and changed its name to Seres Therapeutics, Inc. in May 2015. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.