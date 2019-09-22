Novavax Inc. (NVAX) and SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLS) Comparing side by side

Novavax Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) and SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLS), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novavax Inc. 7 7.39 N/A -9.39 0.00 SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -2.63 0.00

Demonstrates Novavax Inc. and SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novavax Inc. 0.00% 136.3% -75.2% SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. 0.00% -600.2% -141.8%

Volatility & Risk

Novavax Inc. has a beta of 2.18 and its 118.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. on the other hand, has 1.3 beta which makes it 30.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Novavax Inc. are 3.9 and 3.9. Competitively, SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. has 0.6 and 0.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. Novavax Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Novavax Inc. and SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Novavax Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The consensus target price of Novavax Inc. is $13, with potential upside of 98.47%. Competitively the consensus target price of SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. is $4.5, which is potential 3,356.22% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. looks more robust than Novavax Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Novavax Inc. and SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 30.7% and 11.8% respectively. Novavax Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.3%. Competitively, SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. has 2.04% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Novavax Inc. -6.91% -24.12% -58.12% -90.55% -81.74% -88.29% SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. 34.6% 47.83% -82.42% -88.36% -84.82% -86.18%

For the past year Novavax Inc. was more bearish than SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.

Summary

Novavax Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.

Novavax, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of recombinant nanoparticle vaccines and adjuvants. The company develops respiratory syncytial virus fusion protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate for infants via maternal immunization in Phase III development stage; older adults in Phase II development stage; and children six months to five years of age in Phase I development stage. It also develops Ebola GP vaccine in Phase 1 clinical trial; preclinical programs for Zika virus; and seasonal influenza and a combination respiratory vaccine candidate, as well as other infectious disease vaccine candidates. Novavax, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc., a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for various cancer indications. The company's lead product candidate is galinpepimut-S, a cancer immunotherapeutic agent for the treatment of hematologic cancers and solid tumor indications, including acute myeloid leukemia, malignant pleural mesothelioma, multiple myeloma, ovarian cancer, immune combo, and chronic myelogenous leukemia. It also develops NEUVAX, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of breast cancer; and Anagrelide controlled release, which has completed various clinical trials for the treatment of thrombocythemia. The company has collaboration and license agreements with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, Advaxis Immunotherapies, Merck & Co., Inc., National Cancer Institute, and the University of Texas M.D. Anderson Cancer Center. SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.