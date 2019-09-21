Novavax Inc. (NVAX) and Proteon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTO) Comparing side by side

Novavax Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) and Proteon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTO), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novavax Inc. 7 7.39 N/A -9.39 0.00 Proteon Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.14 0.00

Table 1 highlights Novavax Inc. and Proteon Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novavax Inc. 0.00% 136.3% -75.2% Proteon Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% -87.5%

Risk and Volatility

Novavax Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 118.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 2.18 beta. Proteon Therapeutics Inc.’s 0.42 beta is the reason why it is 58.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Novavax Inc. are 3.9 and 3.9 respectively. Its competitor Proteon Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.3 and its Quick Ratio is 5.3. Proteon Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Novavax Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Novavax Inc. and Proteon Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Novavax Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Proteon Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

$13 is Novavax Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 98.47%. Proteon Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $1 average target price and a 181.45% potential upside. Based on the data shown earlier, Proteon Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Novavax Inc., analysts belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Novavax Inc. and Proteon Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 30.7% and 45.6%. Insiders owned 0.3% of Novavax Inc. shares. Comparatively, 0.5% are Proteon Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Novavax Inc. -6.91% -24.12% -58.12% -90.55% -81.74% -88.29% Proteon Therapeutics Inc. -5.35% -11.92% -7.5% -85.69% -83.18% -83.7%

For the past year Novavax Inc. was more bearish than Proteon Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Novavax Inc. beats Proteon Therapeutics Inc.

Novavax, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of recombinant nanoparticle vaccines and adjuvants. The company develops respiratory syncytial virus fusion protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate for infants via maternal immunization in Phase III development stage; older adults in Phase II development stage; and children six months to five years of age in Phase I development stage. It also develops Ebola GP vaccine in Phase 1 clinical trial; preclinical programs for Zika virus; and seasonal influenza and a combination respiratory vaccine candidate, as well as other infectious disease vaccine candidates. Novavax, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

Proteon Therapeutics, Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceuticals to address the needs of patients with renal and vascular diseases. It develops vonapanitase, a recombinant human elastase, which is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with chronic kidney disease undergoing surgical creation of a radiocephalic fistula for hemodialysis; has completed a Phase I/II clinical trial in patients undergoing placement of an arteriovenous graft; and is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of symptomatic peripheral artery disease. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in Waltham, Massachusetts.