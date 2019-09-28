Novavax Inc. (NVAX) and Principia Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PRNB) Comparing side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation in Novavax Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) and Principia Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PRNB). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novavax Inc. 6 0.00 23.70M -9.39 0.00 Principia Biopharma Inc. 36 -0.31 11.76M -0.37 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Novavax Inc. and Principia Biopharma Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novavax Inc. 391,089,108.91% 136.3% -75.2% Principia Biopharma Inc. 32,558,139.53% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Novavax Inc. are 3.9 and 3.9. Competitively, Principia Biopharma Inc. has 15 and 15 for Current and Quick Ratio. Principia Biopharma Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Novavax Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Novavax Inc. and Principia Biopharma Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Novavax Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Principia Biopharma Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Novavax Inc.’s upside potential is 148.23% at a $14 consensus target price. Competitively the consensus target price of Principia Biopharma Inc. is $50, which is potential 74.28% upside. Based on the results given earlier, Novavax Inc. is looking more favorable than Principia Biopharma Inc., analysts opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Novavax Inc. and Principia Biopharma Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 30.7% and 97.3%. Insiders held 0.3% of Novavax Inc. shares. Comparatively, Principia Biopharma Inc. has 13.92% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Novavax Inc. -6.91% -24.12% -58.12% -90.55% -81.74% -88.29% Principia Biopharma Inc. -4.23% -1.25% 27.45% 24.88% 0% 35.6%

For the past year Novavax Inc. had bearish trend while Principia Biopharma Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 11 factors Novavax Inc. beats Principia Biopharma Inc.

Novavax, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of recombinant nanoparticle vaccines and adjuvants. The company develops respiratory syncytial virus fusion protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate for infants via maternal immunization in Phase III development stage; older adults in Phase II development stage; and children six months to five years of age in Phase I development stage. It also develops Ebola GP vaccine in Phase 1 clinical trial; preclinical programs for Zika virus; and seasonal influenza and a combination respiratory vaccine candidate, as well as other infectious disease vaccine candidates. Novavax, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

Principia Biopharma Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel oral therapies for immunology and oncology in the United States. It is developing PRN1008, an inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of pemphigus, a chronic skin disease, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of immune thrombocytopenic purpura; PRN2246, an inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of multiple sclerosis and other central nervous system diseases; PRN1371, a drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors; and oral small molecule inhibitors of the immunoproteasome. The company has collaboration agreements with Genzyme Corporation and AbbVie Biotechnology Limited. Principia Biopharma Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.