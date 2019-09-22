Novavax Inc. (NVAX) and PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PLXP) Comparison side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation in Novavax Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) and PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PLXP). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novavax Inc. 7 7.39 N/A -9.39 0.00 PLx Pharma Inc. 6 47.53 N/A -3.17 0.00

In table 1 we can see Novavax Inc. and PLx Pharma Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Novavax Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) and PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PLXP)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novavax Inc. 0.00% 136.3% -75.2% PLx Pharma Inc. 0.00% -929.7% -122.2%

Risk and Volatility

Novavax Inc.’s current beta is 2.18 and it happens to be 118.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. PLx Pharma Inc.’s 410.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 5.1 beta.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Novavax Inc. and PLx Pharma Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Novavax Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 PLx Pharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus price target of Novavax Inc. is $13, with potential upside of 98.47%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Novavax Inc. and PLx Pharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 30.7% and 22% respectively. About 0.3% of Novavax Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% are PLx Pharma Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Novavax Inc. -6.91% -24.12% -58.12% -90.55% -81.74% -88.29% PLx Pharma Inc. -4.23% -14.9% 11.63% 17.72% 56.27% 299.35%

For the past year Novavax Inc. had bearish trend while PLx Pharma Inc. had bullish trend.

Novavax, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of recombinant nanoparticle vaccines and adjuvants. The company develops respiratory syncytial virus fusion protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate for infants via maternal immunization in Phase III development stage; older adults in Phase II development stage; and children six months to five years of age in Phase I development stage. It also develops Ebola GP vaccine in Phase 1 clinical trial; preclinical programs for Zika virus; and seasonal influenza and a combination respiratory vaccine candidate, as well as other infectious disease vaccine candidates. Novavax, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

PLx Pharma Inc., a late-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs and other pharmaceutical agents. Its lead product is Aspertec 325 mg, a novel formulation of aspirin that uses the PLxGuard delivery system to reduce acute gastrointestinal (GI) side effects while providing antiplatelet effectiveness for cardiovascular disease prevention. The companyÂ’s product pipeline also includes other oral nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs using the PLxGuard delivery system, including PL1200 Ibuprofen 200 mg, a clinical-stage GI-safer ibuprofen product for pain and inflammation; and Aspertec 81 mg, a novel formulation of aspirin, which is in late-stage development. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.