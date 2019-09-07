Novavax Inc. (NVAX) and Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) Contrasting side by side

Novavax Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) and Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novavax Inc. 9 6.47 N/A -9.39 0.00 Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 7 10.82 N/A -0.76 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Novavax Inc. and Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novavax Inc. 0.00% 136.3% -75.2% Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 0.00% -102% -64.3%

Volatility & Risk

A 2.18 beta means Novavax Inc.’s volatility is 118.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. In other hand, Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. has beta of 1.91 which is 91.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Novavax Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.9 and a Quick Ratio of 3.9. Competitively, Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.5 and has 2.1 Quick Ratio. Novavax Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Novavax Inc. and Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Novavax Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 0 2 0 2.00

Novavax Inc.’s downside potential currently stands at -77.27% and an $1.25 consensus target price. Competitively the consensus target price of Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. is $8, which is potential 43.63% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. looks more robust than Novavax Inc. as far as analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 30.7% of Novavax Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 77.7% of Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% are Novavax Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2.3% of Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Novavax Inc. -6.91% -24.12% -58.12% -90.55% -81.74% -88.29% Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 1.89% -11.33% -26.93% -20.59% 52.97% -27.03%

For the past year Novavax Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.

Summary

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Novavax Inc.

Novavax, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of recombinant nanoparticle vaccines and adjuvants. The company develops respiratory syncytial virus fusion protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate for infants via maternal immunization in Phase III development stage; older adults in Phase II development stage; and children six months to five years of age in Phase I development stage. It also develops Ebola GP vaccine in Phase 1 clinical trial; preclinical programs for Zika virus; and seasonal influenza and a combination respiratory vaccine candidate, as well as other infectious disease vaccine candidates. Novavax, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company's single molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology enables single molecule real-time detection of biological processes. It offers PacBio RS II and Sequel Systems that conducts, monitors, and analyzes single molecule biochemical reactions in real time. The company also provides consumable products, including SMRT cells, as well as various reagent kits, such as template preparation, binding, and sequencing kits. Its customers include research institutions; commercial laboratories; genome centers; clinical, government, and academic institutions; genomics service providers; pharmaceutical companies; and agricultural companies. The company markets its products through a direct sales force in North America and Europe, as well as primarily through distribution partners in Asia, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company was formerly known as Nanofluidics, Inc. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.