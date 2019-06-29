Novavax Inc. (NVAX) and Orgenesis Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGS) Comparing side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Novavax Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) and Orgenesis Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGS). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novavax Inc. 22 4.81 N/A -0.47 0.00 Orgenesis Inc. 5 3.84 N/A -1.40 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Novavax Inc. and Orgenesis Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Novavax Inc. and Orgenesis Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novavax Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Orgenesis Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Novavax Inc. and Orgenesis Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Novavax Inc. 0 1 4 2.80 Orgenesis Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Novavax Inc. has a -76.96% downside potential and an average price target of $1.35.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Novavax Inc. and Orgenesis Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 34.42% and 2.8%. 0.95% are Novavax Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 26.45% of Orgenesis Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Novavax Inc. -16.54% -38.94% -84.8% -81.31% -80.21% -81.82% Orgenesis Inc. 0% -6.64% -7.6% -23.47% -46.62% -3.85%

For the past year Novavax Inc. was more bearish than Orgenesis Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors Novavax Inc. beats Orgenesis Inc.

Novavax, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of recombinant nanoparticle vaccines and adjuvants. The company develops respiratory syncytial virus fusion protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate for infants via maternal immunization in Phase III development stage; older adults in Phase II development stage; and children six months to five years of age in Phase I development stage. It also develops Ebola GP vaccine in Phase 1 clinical trial; preclinical programs for Zika virus; and seasonal influenza and a combination respiratory vaccine candidate, as well as other infectious disease vaccine candidates. Novavax, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

Orgenesis Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops trans-differentiation technologies in the field of cell therapy and regenerative medicine. The company's Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization segment specializes in cell therapy development for advanced medicinal products. This segment provides process and assay development services; and GMP contract manufacturing services. Its Cellular Therapy Business segment develops cell trans-differentiation technology induce shift in the developmental fate of cells from the liver and differentiating them into pancreatic beta cell-like insulin-producing cells for patients with diabetes. Orgenesis Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Biosequel LLC to carry out clinical trials and market its products in Russia, Belarus, and Kazakhstan. The company was formerly known as Business Outsourcing Services, Inc. and changed its name to Orgenesis Inc. in August 2011. Orgenesis Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Germantown, Maryland.