Novavax Inc. (NVAX) and Marker Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) Contrasting side by side

Both Novavax Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) and Marker Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novavax Inc. 11 5.17 N/A -9.39 0.00 Marker Therapeutics Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -4.41 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Novavax Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) and Marker Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novavax Inc. 0.00% 136.3% -75.2% Marker Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -913.4% -765.1%

Volatility & Risk

Novavax Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 118.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 2.18 beta. Marker Therapeutics Inc.’s 0.15 beta is the reason why it is 85.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

3.9 and 3.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Novavax Inc. Its rival Marker Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 22.1 and 22.1 respectively. Marker Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Novavax Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Novavax Inc. and Marker Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Novavax Inc. 0 1 4 2.80 Marker Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Novavax Inc. has a consensus target price of $1.35, and a -78.57% downside potential.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 30.7% of Novavax Inc. shares and 35.3% of Marker Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.3% of Novavax Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Marker Therapeutics Inc. has 13.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Novavax Inc. -6.91% -24.12% -58.12% -90.55% -81.74% -88.29% Marker Therapeutics Inc. -20.38% -42.87% -12.02% -16.64% -32.8% -16.94%

For the past year Novavax Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Marker Therapeutics Inc.

Novavax, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of recombinant nanoparticle vaccines and adjuvants. The company develops respiratory syncytial virus fusion protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate for infants via maternal immunization in Phase III development stage; older adults in Phase II development stage; and children six months to five years of age in Phase I development stage. It also develops Ebola GP vaccine in Phase 1 clinical trial; preclinical programs for Zika virus; and seasonal influenza and a combination respiratory vaccine candidate, as well as other infectious disease vaccine candidates. Novavax, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

Marker Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of next-generation T cell-based immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. Its cell therapy technology is based on the tumor-specific T cells that recognize tumor associated antigens and kill tumor cells expressing those targets. The company is also advancing various peptide- and gene-based immuno-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and metastatic disease, including its Folate Receptor Alpha program (TPIV200) for breast and ovarian cancers and HER2/neu+ peptide antigen program (TPIV100/110) in Phase II clinical trials. In addition, it develops a proprietary DNA expression technology, known as PolyStart, to improve the ability of the cellular immune system to recognize and destroy diseased cells. Marker Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas.