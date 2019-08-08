Novavax Inc. (NVAX) and Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) Comparison side by side

Novavax Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) and Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novavax Inc. 15 3.79 N/A -9.39 0.00 Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 13 77.18 N/A -1.50 0.00

Demonstrates Novavax Inc. and Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novavax Inc. 0.00% 136.3% -75.2% Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

3.9 and 3.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Novavax Inc. Its rival Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 11.8 and 11.8 respectively. Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Novavax Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Novavax Inc. and Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Novavax Inc. 0 1 4 2.80 Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Novavax Inc.’s downside potential is -70.78% at a $1.35 average target price. On the other hand, Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 79.94% and its average target price is $23.5. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. seems more appealing than Novavax Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Novavax Inc. and Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 30.7% and 55.5% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.3% of Novavax Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.5% of Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Novavax Inc. -6.91% -24.12% -58.12% -90.55% -81.74% -88.29% Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 0.27% 11.37% 28.36% 0% 0% 10.3%

For the past year Novavax Inc. had bearish trend while Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Novavax Inc.

Novavax, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of recombinant nanoparticle vaccines and adjuvants. The company develops respiratory syncytial virus fusion protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate for infants via maternal immunization in Phase III development stage; older adults in Phase II development stage; and children six months to five years of age in Phase I development stage. It also develops Ebola GP vaccine in Phase 1 clinical trial; preclinical programs for Zika virus; and seasonal influenza and a combination respiratory vaccine candidate, as well as other infectious disease vaccine candidates. Novavax, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.