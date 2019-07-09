Novavax Inc. (NVAX) and GTx Inc. (NASDAQ:GTXI) Contrasting side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between Novavax Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) and GTx Inc. (NASDAQ:GTXI) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novavax Inc. 20 4.11 N/A -0.47 0.00 GTx Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.67 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Novavax Inc. and GTx Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Novavax Inc. and GTx Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novavax Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% GTx Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Novavax Inc. and GTx Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Novavax Inc. 0 1 4 2.80 GTx Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The downside potential is -73.05% for Novavax Inc. with average price target of $1.35.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 34.42% of Novavax Inc. shares and 28.2% of GTx Inc. shares. 0.95% are Novavax Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, GTx Inc. has 17.7% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Novavax Inc. -16.54% -38.94% -84.8% -81.31% -80.21% -81.82% GTx Inc. -10.34% -12.61% 6.34% -32.9% -94.03% 33.33%

For the past year Novavax Inc. has -81.82% weaker performance while GTx Inc. has 33.33% stronger performance.

Summary

Novavax Inc. beats GTx Inc. on 4 of the 6 factors.

Novavax, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of recombinant nanoparticle vaccines and adjuvants. The company develops respiratory syncytial virus fusion protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate for infants via maternal immunization in Phase III development stage; older adults in Phase II development stage; and children six months to five years of age in Phase I development stage. It also develops Ebola GP vaccine in Phase 1 clinical trial; preclinical programs for Zika virus; and seasonal influenza and a combination respiratory vaccine candidate, as well as other infectious disease vaccine candidates. Novavax, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

GTx, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecules for the treatment of breast and prostate cancer, and other medical conditions. It focuses on the development of selective androgen receptor modulators (SARMs) for the treatment of breast cancer, stress urinary incontinence (SUI), and Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD); and selective androgen receptor degraders (SARDs) to treat progressive castration-resistant prostate cancer (CRPC). The companyÂ’s lead SARM candidate is the enobosarm GTx-024, a Phase II open-label proof-of-concept clinical trial for patients with advanced androgen receptor (AR) positive triple-negative breast cancer; and estrogen receptor positive and AR positive advanced breast cancer, as well as postmenopausal women with SUI. GTx, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee.