Novavax Inc. (NVAX) and Cyanotech Corporation (NASDAQ:CYAN) Comparing side by side

We will be comparing the differences between Novavax Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) and Cyanotech Corporation (NASDAQ:CYAN) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novavax Inc. 11 5.11 N/A -9.39 0.00 Cyanotech Corporation 3 0.48 N/A -0.62 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Novavax Inc. and Cyanotech Corporation’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novavax Inc. 0.00% 136.3% -75.2% Cyanotech Corporation 0.00% -22.5% -12.2%

Risk and Volatility

Novavax Inc.’s 2.18 beta indicates that its volatility is 118.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. Cyanotech Corporation’s 20.00% less volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s 0.8 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Novavax Inc. are 3.9 and 3.9. Competitively, Cyanotech Corporation has 1.5 and 0.3 for Current and Quick Ratio. Novavax Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Cyanotech Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Novavax Inc. and Cyanotech Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Novavax Inc. 0 1 4 2.80 Cyanotech Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Novavax Inc.’s downside potential currently stands at -78.37% and an $1.35 consensus price target.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 30.7% of Novavax Inc. shares and 27.6% of Cyanotech Corporation shares. 0.3% are Novavax Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 2.7% of Cyanotech Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Novavax Inc. -6.91% -24.12% -58.12% -90.55% -81.74% -88.29% Cyanotech Corporation 0% -19.81% -23.94% -16.33% -37.95% -16.89%

For the past year Novavax Inc. was more bearish than Cyanotech Corporation.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Novavax Inc. beats Cyanotech Corporation.

Novavax, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of recombinant nanoparticle vaccines and adjuvants. The company develops respiratory syncytial virus fusion protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate for infants via maternal immunization in Phase III development stage; older adults in Phase II development stage; and children six months to five years of age in Phase I development stage. It also develops Ebola GP vaccine in Phase 1 clinical trial; preclinical programs for Zika virus; and seasonal influenza and a combination respiratory vaccine candidate, as well as other infectious disease vaccine candidates. Novavax, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

Cyanotech Corporation engages in the cultivation, production, and sale of natural products derived from microalgae for the health and human nutrition market worldwide. The companyÂ’s products include Hawaiian Spirulina Pacifica, a nutrient-rich dietary supplement that is used for extra energy, a strengthened immune system, cardiovascular benefits, and as a source of antioxidant carotenoids; and Hawaiian BioAstin natural astaxanthin, a dietary antioxidant, which is used as a human nutraceutical and functional food ingredient to support and maintain the bodyÂ’s natural inflammatory response, enhance skin, and support eye and joint health. Cyanotech Corporation sells its products in bulk quantities to manufacturers, formulators, and distributors in the health foods and nutritional supplements markets; and as packaged consumer products to distributors, retailers, and direct consumers. The company also sells its products online at nutrex-hawaii.com. Cyanotech Corporation was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Kailua-Kona, Hawaii.