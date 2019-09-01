Novavax Inc. (NVAX) and Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) Contrasting side by side

This is a contrast between Novavax Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) and Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novavax Inc. 10 6.74 N/A -9.39 0.00 Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. 12 228.77 N/A -3.13 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Novavax Inc. and Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novavax Inc. 0.00% 136.3% -75.2% Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -41.7% -36.5%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 2.18 shows that Novavax Inc. is 118.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 0.83 beta and it is 17.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Novavax Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 3.9 and 3.9 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 20.4 and 20.4 respectively. Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Novavax Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Novavax Inc. and Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Novavax Inc. 0 1 4 2.80 Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

Novavax Inc. has a -77.39% downside potential and a consensus price target of $1.35. Competitively the average price target of Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $22, which is potential 118.47% upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. seems more appealing than Novavax Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Novavax Inc. and Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 30.7% and 81.8%. 0.3% are Novavax Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.2% are Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Novavax Inc. -6.91% -24.12% -58.12% -90.55% -81.74% -88.29% Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.55% -16.72% -1.28% -29.5% -38.24% -19.84%

For the past year Novavax Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors Novavax Inc.

Novavax, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of recombinant nanoparticle vaccines and adjuvants. The company develops respiratory syncytial virus fusion protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate for infants via maternal immunization in Phase III development stage; older adults in Phase II development stage; and children six months to five years of age in Phase I development stage. It also develops Ebola GP vaccine in Phase 1 clinical trial; preclinical programs for Zika virus; and seasonal influenza and a combination respiratory vaccine candidate, as well as other infectious disease vaccine candidates. Novavax, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs for use in the treatment of various pulmonary diseases, including cystic fibrosis, autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, and central nervous systems disorders. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage product candidates include AVP-786, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of neurologic and psychiatric disorders, including agitation associated with AlzheimerÂ’s disease; and CTP-656, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat cystic fibrosis. It product candidates that have completed Phase 1 clinical trials comprise CTP-730 for use in the treatment of inflammation or cancer; JZP-386 for use in the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy; and CTP-543 for use in the treatment of alopecia areata. The company has strategic collaborations with Celgene Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Celgene International Sarl; Celgene Corporation; Avanir Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; and Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.