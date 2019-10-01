Novavax Inc. (NVAX) and CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) Comparison side by side

Both Novavax Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) and CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novavax Inc. 6 0.00 23.71M -9.39 0.00 CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 35.10M -0.35 0.00

Demonstrates Novavax Inc. and CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Novavax Inc. and CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novavax Inc. 385,528,455.28% 136.3% -75.2% CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1,066,966,592.70% -31.2% -28.3%

Risk & Volatility

Novavax Inc. is 118.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 2.18. From a competition point of view, CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1.1 beta which is 10.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Novavax Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.9 while its Quick Ratio is 3.9. On the competitive side is, CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 21.5 Current Ratio and a 21.5 Quick Ratio. CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Novavax Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Novavax Inc. and CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Novavax Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Novavax Inc. has a consensus target price of $14, and a 178.88% upside potential.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 30.7% of Novavax Inc. shares and 21% of CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Novavax Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.3%. Insiders Competitively, held 41.36% of CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Novavax Inc. -6.91% -24.12% -58.12% -90.55% -81.74% -88.29% CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.19% 1.3% -2.5% -11.86% -55.74% -22.39%

For the past year Novavax Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 7 of the 10 factors Novavax Inc.

Novavax, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of recombinant nanoparticle vaccines and adjuvants. The company develops respiratory syncytial virus fusion protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate for infants via maternal immunization in Phase III development stage; older adults in Phase II development stage; and children six months to five years of age in Phase I development stage. It also develops Ebola GP vaccine in Phase 1 clinical trial; preclinical programs for Zika virus; and seasonal influenza and a combination respiratory vaccine candidate, as well as other infectious disease vaccine candidates. Novavax, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of therapeutics addressing cancer and other unmet medical needs in China. Its lead drug candidate is ENMD-2076, an Aurora A/angiogenic kinase inhibitor, which is in multiple Phase II studies in advanced fibrolamellar carcinoma, triple-negative breast cancer, advanced ovarian clear cell carcinomas, and advanced/metastatic soft tissue sarcoma. The companyÂ’s late-stage clinical drug candidates, including MARQIBO, a microtubule inhibitor to treat adult patients with philadelphia chromosome-negative acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ZEVALIN injection for intravenous use indicated for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory, low-grade, or follicular B-cell non-hodgkinÂ’s lymphoma, as well as for the treatment of patients with previously untreated follicular non-hodgkinÂ’s lymphoma; and EVOMELA, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection primarily for use as a high-dose conditioning treatment prior to hematopoietic progenitor cell transplantation in patients with multiple myeloma. In addition, its pipeline includes 2ME2 (2-methoxyestradial), an orally active compound that has antiproliferative, antiangiogenic, and anti-inflammatory properties. The company was formerly known as EntreMed, Inc. and changed its name to CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in June 2014. CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.