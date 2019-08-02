Novavax Inc. (NVAX) and bluebird bio Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) Comparing side by side

Novavax Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) and bluebird bio Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novavax Inc. 16 3.72 N/A -9.39 0.00 bluebird bio Inc. 136 138.26 N/A -11.36 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Novavax Inc. and bluebird bio Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novavax Inc. 0.00% 136.3% -75.2% bluebird bio Inc. 0.00% -34% -28.5%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 2.18 shows that Novavax Inc. is 118.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. bluebird bio Inc. on the other hand, has 2.24 beta which makes it 124.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Novavax Inc. is 3.9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 3.9. The Current Ratio of rival bluebird bio Inc. is 9.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 9.3. bluebird bio Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Novavax Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Novavax Inc. and bluebird bio Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Novavax Inc. 0 1 4 2.80 bluebird bio Inc. 0 2 2 2.50

Novavax Inc.’s consensus price target is $1.35, while its potential downside is -70.26%. Meanwhile, bluebird bio Inc.’s consensus price target is $164.4, while its potential upside is 28.29%. The information presented earlier suggests that bluebird bio Inc. looks more robust than Novavax Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 30.7% of Novavax Inc. shares and 0% of bluebird bio Inc. shares. Insiders owned 0.3% of Novavax Inc. shares. Comparatively, 0.8% are bluebird bio Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Novavax Inc. -6.91% -24.12% -58.12% -90.55% -81.74% -88.29% bluebird bio Inc. -8.7% 2.28% -6.01% 0.82% -15.47% 32.29%

For the past year Novavax Inc. had bearish trend while bluebird bio Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

bluebird bio Inc. beats Novavax Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Novavax, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of recombinant nanoparticle vaccines and adjuvants. The company develops respiratory syncytial virus fusion protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate for infants via maternal immunization in Phase III development stage; older adults in Phase II development stage; and children six months to five years of age in Phase I development stage. It also develops Ebola GP vaccine in Phase 1 clinical trial; preclinical programs for Zika virus; and seasonal influenza and a combination respiratory vaccine candidate, as well as other infectious disease vaccine candidates. Novavax, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

bluebird bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates include Lenti-D that is in phase II/III clinical studies for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder; and LentiGlobin, which is in four clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia, and severe sickle cell disease. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is bb2121, a chimeric antigen receptor T cell product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma. bluebird bio, Inc. has a strategic collaboration with Celgene Corporation to discover, develop, and commercialize disease-altering gene therapies in oncology; Kite Pharma, Inc. to develop and commercialize second generation T cell receptor (TCR) product candidates against an antigen related to certain cancers associated with the human papilloma virus; and Medigene AG for the research and development of TCR product candidates directed against approximately four antigens for the treatment of cancer indications. The company was formerly known as Genetix Pharmaceuticals, Inc., and changed its name to bluebird bio, Inc. in September 2010. bluebird bio, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.