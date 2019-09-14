Novavax Inc. (NVAX) and AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) Contrasting side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Novavax Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) and AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novavax Inc. 8 7.61 N/A -9.39 0.00 AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 24.05 N/A 0.03 23.88

In table 1 we can see Novavax Inc. and AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Novavax Inc. and AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novavax Inc. 0.00% 136.3% -75.2% AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -11.1% 17.6%

Risk and Volatility

A 2.18 beta indicates that Novavax Inc. is 118.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s beta is 0.76 which is 24.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

3.9 and 3.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Novavax Inc. Its rival AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.4 and 1.4 respectively. Novavax Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Novavax Inc. and AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Novavax Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Novavax Inc.’s consensus price target is $4.19, while its potential downside is -33.70%. AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $1.75 consensus price target and a 86.71% potential upside. The results provided earlier shows that AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. appears more favorable than Novavax Inc., based on analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Novavax Inc. and AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 30.7% and 31.9%. Insiders owned roughly 0.3% of Novavax Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 0.28% are AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Novavax Inc. -6.91% -24.12% -58.12% -90.55% -81.74% -88.29% AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. -10.03% -10.8% -31.77% -64.93% -70.3% -61.2%

For the past year Novavax Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Novavax Inc. on 7 of the 10 factors.

Novavax, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of recombinant nanoparticle vaccines and adjuvants. The company develops respiratory syncytial virus fusion protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate for infants via maternal immunization in Phase III development stage; older adults in Phase II development stage; and children six months to five years of age in Phase I development stage. It also develops Ebola GP vaccine in Phase 1 clinical trial; preclinical programs for Zika virus; and seasonal influenza and a combination respiratory vaccine candidate, as well as other infectious disease vaccine candidates. Novavax, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted therapies for cancer and related diseases. The companyÂ’s pipeline of product candidates include Tivozanib, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) to optimize VEGF blockade; Ficlatuzumab, a hepatocyte growth factor (HGF) inhibitory antibody, which has completed Phase II trial that inhibits the activity of the HGF/c-Met pathway; and AV-203, an anti-ErbB3 specific monoclonal antibody that has completed a Phase I dose escalation study. Its development programs also comprise AV-380, a humanized IgG1 inhibitory monoclonal antibody for the treatment or prevention of cachexia; and the AV-353 platform for the potential treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company has strategic partnerships with CANbridge Life Sciences Ltd.; EUSA Pharma (UK) Limited; Novartis International Pharmaceutical Ltd.; Biodesix, Inc.; St. VincentÂ’s Hospital Sydney Limited; Biogen Idec International GmbH; and Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd. The company was formerly known as GenPath Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in March 2005. AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.