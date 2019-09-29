Novavax Inc. (NVAX) and aTyr Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) Comparison side by side

We are comparing Novavax Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) and aTyr Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novavax Inc. 6 0.00 23.70M -9.39 0.00 aTyr Pharma Inc. 3 0.00 3.34M -13.68 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Novavax Inc. and aTyr Pharma Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Novavax Inc. and aTyr Pharma Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novavax Inc. 385,365,853.66% 136.3% -75.2% aTyr Pharma Inc. 100,717,688.92% -81.3% -52%

Risk and Volatility

A 2.18 beta means Novavax Inc.’s volatility is 118.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. aTyr Pharma Inc.’s 2.3 beta is the reason why it is 130.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Novavax Inc. is 3.9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 3.9. The Current Ratio of rival aTyr Pharma Inc. is 4 and its Quick Ratio is has 4. aTyr Pharma Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Novavax Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Novavax Inc. and aTyr Pharma Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Novavax Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 aTyr Pharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Novavax Inc.’s upside potential is 148.23% at a $14 consensus price target.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 30.7% of Novavax Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 35.3% of aTyr Pharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.3% of Novavax Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of aTyr Pharma Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Novavax Inc. -6.91% -24.12% -58.12% -90.55% -81.74% -88.29% aTyr Pharma Inc. -4.88% -35.74% -59.99% -49.87% -69.24% -49.42%

For the past year Novavax Inc. was more bearish than aTyr Pharma Inc.

Summary

Novavax Inc. beats aTyr Pharma Inc. on 7 of the 10 factors.

Novavax, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of recombinant nanoparticle vaccines and adjuvants. The company develops respiratory syncytial virus fusion protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate for infants via maternal immunization in Phase III development stage; older adults in Phase II development stage; and children six months to five years of age in Phase I development stage. It also develops Ebola GP vaccine in Phase 1 clinical trial; preclinical programs for Zika virus; and seasonal influenza and a combination respiratory vaccine candidate, as well as other infectious disease vaccine candidates. Novavax, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

aTyr Pharma, Inc., a clinical stage biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of Physiocrine-based therapeutics for patients suffering from severe and rare diseases. The company develops Resolaris, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for treating patients with facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD), early onset FSHD, and limb-girdle muscular dystrophy, as well as under evaluation to treat Duchenne muscular dystrophy. Its discovery program includes Stalaris for treating interstitial lung disease with an immune component; and preclinical research program comprises Project ORCA to treat therapeutic applications of Physiocrines. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.