Novavax Inc. (NVAX) and Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) Comparing side by side

Novavax Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) and Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novavax Inc. 19 4.02 N/A -0.47 0.00 Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. 6 200.00 N/A -2.63 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Novavax Inc. and Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novavax Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. 0.00% -49.4% -43.4%

Analyst Recommendations

Novavax Inc. and Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Novavax Inc. 0 1 4 2.80 Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Novavax Inc.’s downside potential is -72.45% at a $1.35 consensus target price.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 34.42% of Novavax Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 46.6% of Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.95% of Novavax Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. has 0.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Novavax Inc. -16.54% -38.94% -84.8% -81.31% -80.21% -81.82% Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. -8.14% -22.28% 4.58% 21.72% -26.79% 58.76%

For the past year Novavax Inc. had bearish trend while Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Novavax Inc. beats Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Novavax, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of recombinant nanoparticle vaccines and adjuvants. The company develops respiratory syncytial virus fusion protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate for infants via maternal immunization in Phase III development stage; older adults in Phase II development stage; and children six months to five years of age in Phase I development stage. It also develops Ebola GP vaccine in Phase 1 clinical trial; preclinical programs for Zika virus; and seasonal influenza and a combination respiratory vaccine candidate, as well as other infectious disease vaccine candidates. Novavax, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its lead programs include ALPN-101, an ICOS/CD28 antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ALPN-202 program for the treatment of cancer. The company has a collaboration and licensing agreement with the Kite Pharma, Inc. for discovering and developing protein-based immunotherapies targeting the immune synapse to treat cancer. Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.