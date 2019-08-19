Novavax Inc. (NVAX) and Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Contrasting side by side

Novavax Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) and Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novavax Inc. 13 6.43 N/A -9.39 0.00 Alkermes plc 28 3.19 N/A -1.17 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Novavax Inc. and Alkermes plc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novavax Inc. 0.00% 136.3% -75.2% Alkermes plc 0.00% -16.2% -10.3%

Risk & Volatility

Novavax Inc. has a 2.18 beta, while its volatility is 118.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Alkermes plc’s beta is 1.78 which is 78.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Novavax Inc. are 3.9 and 3.9 respectively. Its competitor Alkermes plc’s Current Ratio is 3 and its Quick Ratio is 2.7. Novavax Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Alkermes plc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Novavax Inc. and Alkermes plc are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Novavax Inc. 0 1 4 2.80 Alkermes plc 1 3 0 2.75

$1.35 is Novavax Inc.’s average price target while its potential downside is -82.78%. Competitively the average price target of Alkermes plc is $29.5, which is potential 36.26% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Alkermes plc looks more robust than Novavax Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 30.7% of Novavax Inc. shares and 99.2% of Alkermes plc shares. Novavax Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.3%. Competitively, 0.7% are Alkermes plc’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Novavax Inc. -6.91% -24.12% -58.12% -90.55% -81.74% -88.29% Alkermes plc 1.18% 1.36% -18.74% -29.39% -47.26% -21.52%

For the past year Novavax Inc. was more bearish than Alkermes plc.

Summary

Alkermes plc beats on 5 of the 9 factors Novavax Inc.

Novavax, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of recombinant nanoparticle vaccines and adjuvants. The company develops respiratory syncytial virus fusion protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate for infants via maternal immunization in Phase III development stage; older adults in Phase II development stage; and children six months to five years of age in Phase I development stage. It also develops Ebola GP vaccine in Phase 1 clinical trial; preclinical programs for Zika virus; and seasonal influenza and a combination respiratory vaccine candidate, as well as other infectious disease vaccine candidates. Novavax, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products that are designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas worldwide. The companyÂ’s marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil) for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA for treating schizophrenia; AMPYRA (dalfampridine)/FAMPYRA (fampridine) to enhance walking in adults with multiple sclerosis who have walking disability; and BYDUREON (exenatide extended-release for injectable suspension) for the treatment of type 2 diabetes. It is also developing ALKS 5461 that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of depressive disorder; ALKS 3831, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat schizophrenia; ALKS 8700, a monomethyl fumarate molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple sclerosis; ALKS 6428, which is in Phase III clinical trials to help physicians transition patients from physical dependence on opioids; and Aripiprazole lauroxil, an injectable atypical antipsychotic, which has completed a Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia, as well as ALKS 4230, a cell activator that is in Phase I clinical trials for cancer immunotherapy. The company serves pharmaceutical wholesalers, and specialty pharmacies and distributors. It has collaboration agreements with Ortho-McNeil-Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and Janssen Pharmaceutica International. Alkermes plc was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.