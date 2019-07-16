Novavax Inc. (NVAX) and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Contrasting side by side

This is a contrast between Novavax Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) based on their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novavax Inc. 19 3.67 N/A -0.47 0.00 ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. 25 15.92 N/A -2.09 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Novavax Inc. and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Novavax Inc. and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novavax Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -79.7% -68.1%

Analyst Ratings

Novavax Inc. and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Novavax Inc. 0 1 4 2.80 ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

Novavax Inc.’s downside potential is -70.97% at a $1.35 average price target. On the other hand, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 63.68% and its average price target is $43. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. seems more appealing than Novavax Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 34.42% of Novavax Inc. shares and 96.1% of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders held 0.95% of Novavax Inc. shares. Competitively, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 0.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Novavax Inc. -16.54% -38.94% -84.8% -81.31% -80.21% -81.82% ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.8% 1.69% 16.27% 37.54% 35.53% 60.42%

For the past year Novavax Inc. had bearish trend while ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Novavax Inc.

Novavax, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of recombinant nanoparticle vaccines and adjuvants. The company develops respiratory syncytial virus fusion protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate for infants via maternal immunization in Phase III development stage; older adults in Phase II development stage; and children six months to five years of age in Phase I development stage. It also develops Ebola GP vaccine in Phase 1 clinical trial; preclinical programs for Zika virus; and seasonal influenza and a combination respiratory vaccine candidate, as well as other infectious disease vaccine candidates. Novavax, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis. It is also developing pimavanserin as a treatment for dementia-related psychosis and as an adjunctive treatment for schizophrenia that are in phase III clinical trials; and pimavanserin as an adjunctive treatment for major depressive disorder. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.