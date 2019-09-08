Novartis Ag Sponsored Adr (NVS) Shareholder Cambridge Trust Company Lifted Position by $411,744; Nvidia (NVDA) Share Value Declined While Cutter & Company Brokerage Has Upped Its Stake

Cambridge Trust Company increased its stake in Novartis Ag Sponsored Adr (NVS) by 3.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambridge Trust Company bought 4,289 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.81% . The institutional investor held 122,328 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.76M, up from 118,039 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambridge Trust Company who had been investing in Novartis Ag Sponsored Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $207.29B market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $89.71. About 1.22M shares traded. Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) has risen 22.04% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.04% the S&P500. Some Historical NVS News: 07/05/2018 – Pharma Mfg: India’s Aurobindo looks to buy Novartis generic derma biz; 18/04/2018 – SANDOZ – CO ENTERED COLLABORATION WITH PEAR THERAPEUTICS TO COMMERCIALIZE AND CONTINUED DEVELOPMENT OF NOVEL PRESCRIPTION DIGITAL THERAPEUTICS; 01/05/2018 – Novartis: Kymriah Demonstrated an Overall Response Rate of 50%; 14/05/2018 – SWISS AG: NO CRIMINAL CASE OVER NOVARTIS PAYMENTS AT PRESENT; 01/05/2018 – Novartis: Tender Offer to Expire Midnight May 14; 14/05/2018 – Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Sen. Ron Wyden, and Sen. Richard Blumenthal led other Democrats in demanding AT&T and Novartis answer about payments to Trump lawyer Michael Cohen’s firm; 16/05/2018 – Novartis Is on a Journey; 15/05/2018 – Novartis successfully completes acquisition of AveXis, Inc; 09/05/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S SAYS CONTRACT WAS IN NO WAY RELATED TO GROUP DINNER CEO NARASIMHAN ATTENDED AT THE WORLD ECONOMIC FORUM IN DAVOS WITH PRESIDENT TRUMP; 14/05/2018 – Democratic senators demand answers from AT&T and Novartis about payments to Trump lawyer’s company

Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 90.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc bought 2,028 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 4,278 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $768,000, up from 2,250 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $101.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $178.65. About 9.42M shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 27/03/2018 – Nvidia using cloud to simulate self-driving vehicles covering billions of miles; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA Reinvents the Workstation with Real-Time Ray Tracing; 27/05/2018 – Nigeria Today: Nvidia to reveal new GeForce cards for gamers, miners in March, sources say -; 10/05/2018 – Chipmaker Nvidia’s revenue surges 65.6 pct; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA SAYS SUSPENDED TESTING FOLLOWING FATAL UBER ACCIDENT; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia reportedly suspends self-driving tests globally; 27/03/2018 – Supermicro’s New Scale-Up Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning Systems with 8 NVIDIA Tesla V100 with NVLink GPUs Delive; 14/03/2018 – NVIDIA CORP NVDA.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $285 FROM $280; 27/03/2018 – Jennifer Ablan: Nvidia suspends self-driving tests globally; 27/03/2018 – DisplayLink Showcases Highest Resolution Vive Pro With Vive Wireless VR Adaptor at the NVIDIA GPU Technology Conference

Cambridge Trust Company, which manages about $1.67 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 2,837 shares to 117,421 shares, valued at $19.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc by 500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,913 shares, and cut its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 97 investors sold NVDA shares while 257 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 367 raised stakes. 394.73 million shares or 1.89% less from 402.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mufg Americas Corp holds 14 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Dowling Yahnke Limited Liability Company, California-based fund reported 5,086 shares. Mackay Shields Limited Liability Corporation reported 175,489 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Wellington Mgmt Group Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 792,138 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Cutter & Brokerage invested in 0.22% or 4,278 shares. Private Wealth Prtnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 9,870 shares or 0.29% of all its holdings. Moreover, Howard Cap Mgmt has 1.17% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Waters Parkerson & Co Ltd Liability Co holds 0.03% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 2,310 shares. Archford Capital Strategies Limited reported 0.14% stake. Barrett Asset Management Ltd Liability Com has 0% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 250 shares. Weiss Multi reported 50,000 shares stake. Willingdon Wealth Management reported 0% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Homrich And Berg invested 0.01% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Calamos Wealth Management Ltd has invested 0.46% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Adell Harriman & Carpenter reported 0% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA).

